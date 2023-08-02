White Salmon city councilors

City councilors discuss the pros and cons of West Klickitat Regional Fire Authority plan. It ultimately passed, 4-1.

 Noah Noteboom photo

WHITE SALMON — The White Salmon City Council voted to approve the West Klickitat Regional Fire Authority plan by a vote of 4-1 at its July 24 meeting.

Councilor Patty Fink cited unknowns in the plan as the reason she voted nay.