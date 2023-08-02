WHITE SALMON — The White Salmon City Council voted to approve the West Klickitat Regional Fire Authority plan by a vote of 4-1 at its July 24 meeting.
Councilor Patty Fink cited unknowns in the plan as the reason she voted nay.
Up to this point, public concerns had stemmed from the feeling that the plan was rushed in order to get on the ballot in time for the November election. In May, the planning committee opted to delay a vote as too many questions remained unanswered.
The proposal was finalized on July 10, and recommended by the West Klickitat Community Task Force. City of White Salmon representatives Tao Berman, Melinda Heindel and Michelle Mayfield joined delegates from Fire District No. 3 Allison Hensey, Nate Reagan, Lloyd Olson, Chris Wiggins and Eric Wilson on the group responsible for the plan.
The meeting opened with a period of public comment. Firefighters and EMS services workers from the Bingen-White Salmon area came to voice their support and concerns with the plan. Their sentiments were followed by voices of support from local firefighters, like Fire District 3 Captain Jeremy Grose.
“I understand the concerns of some of the White Salmon firefighters. And I think some of those are valid,” Grose said. “We understand that there’s many details in the plan that are not necessarily worked out to everyone’s satisfaction. But the idea as a whole, we do support.”
City of White Salmon Clerk Treasurer Stephanie Porter reviewed what funding the proposed authority could look like. For many years the City of White Salmon and the Fire District 3 have operated under separate financing, and as White Salmon’s current Fire Chief Bill Hunsaker prepares to retire within the next two years the city is looking for alternate fire fighting options.
The task force came up with a few options before ultimately recommending a new regional authority. They considered the annexation of White Salmon into Fire District No. 3, but that would make city council members ineligible for the governance board. Hunsaker said through elections city council members would be able to join the board, but it would take a lot of time.
The task force considered contracting out for services. Hunsaker said the city would need to fund the positions of fire chief, training officer and administrative services — all positions he believes are necessary.
A different option the task force reviewed was going out for a Levy Lid Lift and asking voters to increase the levy limit. This option would be asking for the same amount of assessed value from taxpayers. The regional authority plan is asking for $0.76 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
“So the recommendation was to create the Regional Fire Authority, create a consistent funding source for the RFA, to create annual long term budgets to meet identified needs ... They wanted to see recruitment, training and retention of excellent corporate volunteers. They wanted to create performance goals and publicly tracked data that is reported annually,” Porter said.
A preliminary budget was included in the presentation by Porter. If the proposed plan passes the total budget for the WKRFA will be (approximately) $1,031,675.19. This includes $533,811.11 for salaries, $137,792.15 for staff benefits, $80,000 towards stipends for volunteers and $43,264.93 for capital expenses. Per the city’s RCW 52.26 the RFA would be required to pay their governing board. Board members would attend two meetings every month.
If the city were to go out for a levy lid lift, the assessed tax would be higher — $1.02 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The City of Bingen Fire Department is not included in the proposed plan and Hunsaker said in the past, they have opted to remain standalone.
“Whenever Bingen has been approached to be part of a joint venture, they have not chosen to be part of it,” Hunsaker said.
After presentations, city councilors had the chance to speak to the plan. Councilor Fink opened the discussion by expressing her gratitude for Hunsaker and Porter for answering questions. Hunsaker and Fink met earlier in the week to talk through her questions.
“I want to make it clear while I still have questions, where others may not, my questions are not based on a lack of trust or respect for the expertise, views or opinions of staff task force members, counselors or consultants but are based in the interests of being transparent and accountable to the citizens of White Salmon,” Fink said. “This RFA discussion has the potential to have both short and long term ramifications for the safety of our community and the sustainability of our budget.”
Fink continued by suggesting the plan would benefit from additional time spent on solidifying certain aspects of the plan. Hunsaker followed up by saying they only have so many opportunities to pass the plan and be eligible for funding.
“If we wait until August next year, we at that point have to pass it. It’s a one time shot. Otherwise, there’s no funds coming for an RFA or any levy lid lift or anything else until 2026,” Hunsaker said. “The White Salmon Fire Department I don’t think can survive that way. We’ve been surviving on a shoestring for years. And something has to happen differently ... I’ve been the chief for 17 years. I think it’s a good plan.”
Councilor Hartmann said he agrees the plan is not perfect, but believes it can be figured out.
“If there are issues with the data from the task force — which I realize wasn’t perfect. But the advice from the task force was clear, and I believe that it’s been captured in this plan,” Hartmann said.
Mayor Marla Keethler made a passionate speech about how new things can be unfamiliar and hard to trust they will work.
“I think sometimes that we can get caught in a place that is not about pushing for honesty or trust, but more rooted in fear. And real trust comes, I think, from vulnerability,” Keethler said. “We’re not going to make a strong future together if we’re more interested in being right over each other.”
Visit the website for a copy of the West Klickitat Regional Fire Plan.
Commented