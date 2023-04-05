Construction begins on HR intersection

Crews begin utility work for the new Rand Road and Cascade Ave. intersection in west Hood River on March 31. 

 Noah Noteboom photo

Crews have begun construction on the intersection of Rand Road and Historic Highway 30 (Cascade Avenue).

The City of Hood River and the Oregon Department of Transportation are collaborating on the project. The intersection will align the north and south approaches to the intersection, a new stoplight to control traffic, marked pedestrian signs, improved storm water drainage and add better street-lighting. The project is estimated to cost $3.6 million, with ODOT contributing $750,000.

A dump truck leaves the site of the new Rand Road and Cascade Avenue intersection on March 31.
