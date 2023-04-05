Construction begins on HR intersection

Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crews have begun construction on the intersection of Rand Road and Historic Highway 30 (Cascade Avenue).
The City of Hood River and the Oregon Department of Transportation are collaborating on the project. The intersection will align the north and south approaches to the intersection, a new stoplight to control traffic, marked pedestrian signs, improved storm water drainage and add better street-lighting. The project is estimated to cost $3.6 million, with ODOT contributing $750,000.
The city and ODOT cited difficulties for pedestrians to cross and the offset of the north and south Rand Road approaches. In previous city council meetings, a roundabout was considered during the design process but ultimately deemed unsafe due to the size needed to accommodate all types of vehicular traffic.
New or improved ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible sidewalks and curbs ramps will be built on all four corners of the intersection. The street crossings will also include visual and audio cues.
In two separate “stages,” crews will start on the northeast corner and continue through the summer. Phase 1 of Stage 1 will shift the westbound lane of Cascade Avenue to the center turn lane. Access to North Rand Road may be restricted to limit left turns blocking traffic. Rand Road south of Cascade will be fully open. Phase 2 will prohibit left turns from eastbound Cascade Avenue to northbound North Rand Road.
ODOT says at least one lane of traffic going east and west on Cascade will remain open along with access to business driveways. Expect single lane closures and occasional delays. The project will follow the City of Hood River’s guidelines for nighttime work and no significant work is expected after sunset. Some limited work will require single-lane flagging at night between 2-10 a.m. Temporary crosswalks across Cascade Avenue will be accessible for those walking or using mobility devices.
Bike lanes will be closed at all times so crews will display “Bikes on Roadway” signs. The Columbia Area Transit lines may also be affected by construction. See ridecatbus.org for more information on stop locations and route alterations.
Construction is expected to finish up in the summer of 2024.
