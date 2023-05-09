Plant sales

Both the Wasco County Master Gardeners and Central Gorge Master Gardeners (pictured above) have plant sales on May 13.

 Contributed photo

Wasco Co. Master Gardeners

THE DALLES — The Wasco County Master Gardeners Association will host its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 13, at The Dalles City Park, located on Fifth and Union. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with no pre-sales beforehand. There also won’t be any trays or flats for carrying multiple pots, so the Master Gardeners encourage customers to bring their own.