Wasco Co. Master Gardeners
THE DALLES — The Wasco County Master Gardeners Association will host its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 13, at The Dalles City Park, located on Fifth and Union. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with no pre-sales beforehand. There also won’t be any trays or flats for carrying multiple pots, so the Master Gardeners encourage customers to bring their own.
“Master Gardeners have been busy in the NORCOR greenhouse since February and have gone all out to provide a huge selection of locally grown vegetables, tomatoes, herbs and both annual and perennial flower starts for your gardens, pots and hanging baskets,” a release said. “All plants are selected for success for growing in our local climate and, as always, the plant prices are surprisingly easy on the budget.”
Certified Master Gardeners will be available to assist with plant selection as well as planting and growing recommendations, so attendees are welcome to bring their problem plants or pest samples to the Master Gardener Plant Clinic booth that will also be on site. Additionally, there will be booths featuring arts and crafts as well as food.
The Spring Plant Sale is the Master Garderners’ sole fundraiser for the year, and proceeds go toward providing community plant education. The Master Gardeners can be found at their plant clinics throughout the summer on Tuesday afternoons at Columbia Gorge Community College and on Saturdays at the weekly Farmers’ Market held at City Park. Those interested in the Master Gardeners can also visit the Dalles Imagination Garden (DIG), located near the river on Klindt Drive. Starting in June, Master Gardeners will teach hour-long gardening classes on Saturday mornings at the DIG.
Wasco County Master Gardeners is a division of the OSU Extension Service.
Central Gorge sale May 13
HOOD RIVER — The Central Gorge Master Gardener Association Spring Plant Sale will be held Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CGMGA greenhouse on the OSU Extension Service grounds, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River.
Come early for the best selection as inventory is limited to plants available on the day of the sale. The Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale inventory can be viewed at cgmgamarketplace.myshopify.com so shoppers can make advance purchasing decisions. If the variety that you’re interested in is listed as “sold out,” on the website, there will be additional inventory at the plant sale on May 13.
The Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Sale will offer a selection of locally grown vegetables, heirloom tomatoes, herbs, annual and perennial flowers, and native plants. All plants have been selected for success in the various growing climates of the Central Gorge.
Master Gardeners will be available to assist with plant selection as well as planting and growing recommendations. Bring your questions along with plant and pest samples to the Master Gardener Plant Clinic booth that will be on site at the Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Sale.
New this year is the Growing Gardeners Kids Corner. This free event is for kids of all ages and the adults in their lives. Activities include a scavenger hunt, art project, and plant marker rock decorating. All participants will get to take home a plant of their choice!
The Master Gardener Plant Sale is a fundraiser for the Central Gorge Master Gardener Association. Central Gorge Master Gardeners provide free beginning gardening classes and continuing education to home gardeners, and is a division of the OSU Hood River County Extension Service.
