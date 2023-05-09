CGN Community Notes
Photo by David Travis on Unsplash

PRIDE book club May 11

THE DALLES — The PRIDE Book Club, which meets from 6-7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at The Dalles-Wasco County Library, is open to people 18 years and older who are interested in reading and discussing LGBTQ+ books. The May 11 book is “The 57 Bus” by Daska Slater. Books are available at the library. Refreshments will be served.