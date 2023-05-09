PRIDE book club May 11
THE DALLES — The PRIDE Book Club, which meets from 6-7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at The Dalles-Wasco County Library, is open to people 18 years and older who are interested in reading and discussing LGBTQ+ books. The May 11 book is “The 57 Bus” by Daska Slater. Books are available at the library. Refreshments will be served.
The June 8 book will be “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by JT Klune.
End of life discussion May 18
Carola Stepper, RN, CHPN, Lac, Gorge End of Life Services, LLC, hosts a free conversation, “Let’s talk about End of Life and Death,” from 6-8 p.m. at Crush Cider Café, 1020 Wasco St., Hood River, on May 18 (enter from the west side of the building in the back).
“These conversations focus on talking about end of life and death,” said Stepper in a press release.
The goals of the conversations are to destigmatize talking about these inevitable topics, to become more death literate, use the cards of “The Death Deck” (TheDeathDeck.com) or “The EOL (End of Life) Deck” to inspire reflection and conversation, and learn more about local Gorge and general resources.
The events are not a bereavement support or grief counseling group, a caregiver or specific illness support group, official Death Café or Death over Dinner event, or a lecture series or business networking event.
For more information, contact Stepper at www.GorgeEndofLifeServices.com, Care@GorgeEndofLifeServices.com or 541-399-1919.
Goldendale Observatory offers free programming
GOLDENDALE — The Goldendale Observatory State Park, 1602 Observatory Drive, houses one of the nation’s largest public telescopes. The observatory is open Thursday through Sunday, with solar programs from 3-5 p.m. and the evening program from 9 p.m. to midnight. Visits are free; make a required reservation on Eventbrite via the Observatory website at www.goldendaleobservatory.com. (Programs are by appointment only.)
By day, enjoy panoramic views. Afternoon and evening visitors can explore our sun, other stars, planets, and all the deep sky has to offer. Live telescope views are offered during all programs (weather permitting).
Medical equipment needed to loan
THE DALLES — Mid-Columbia Senior Center is looking for medical equipment donations for its Medical Loan Closet.
“We are desperately in need of rollators (with working brakes), wheelchairs, transfer chairs, and any other equipment that you might have on hand,” said Rob Garrett, executive director. “Our Medical Equipment Loan closet is available to everyone, with a suggested donation of $10.”
To donate equipment, come to the center, located at 1119 W. Ninth St.,or call 541-296-4788.
Community Yard Sale May 19-21
DALLESPORT — A community yard sale will be held Friday through Sunday, May 19-21, in Dallesport. A map with addresses will be available, so shoppers know where the sales are. Contact Courtney Blades for more information and to add your address to the map. Call or text 901-303-7611.
Free community playgroup meets
PINE GROVE — After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the free community playgroup for children 0-5 and their parents is back on Fridays from 10-11:30 a.m. at Hood River Early Childhood Center (formerly Pine Grove Elementary), 2405 Eastside Road, Hood River.
The playgroup provides an opportunity for parents and children to experience a variety of developmentally appropriate activities, such as play dough, a sensory table and gross motor and fine motor activities. Family and parenting resources and information will also be available. For more information, call 541-386-4919.
Circles of Care volunteers needed
HOOD RIVER/THE DALLES — Circles of Care is looking for volunteers interested in helping older adults in their communities. Volunteers provide important, meaningful assistance to an older adult such as friendly check-ins, transportation or grocery shopping. Volunteers also choose how often or when they are able to help. Those interested can apply online at ageplus.org/circles-of-care.
