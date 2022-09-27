Free community playgroup meets
HOOD RIVER — After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the free community playgroup for children 0-5 and their parents is back on Fridays from 10-11:30 a.m. at Hood River Early Childhood Center (formerly Pine Grove Elementary), 2405 Eastside Road, Hood River.
The playgroup provides an opportunity for parents and children to experience a variety of developmentally appropriate activities, such as play dough, a sensory table and gross motor and fine motor activities. Family and parenting resources and information will also be available. For more information, call 541-386-4919.
Operation Christmas Child event
THE DALLES — How do you explain what a gift is to someone who’s never received one? Operation Christmas Child is hosting a special event at First Christian Church, 909 Court St. The Dalles, on Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Featured speaker will be Justin Thomas, who received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox at age 13. “It’s all too common in many parts of the world for parents to only be able to afford the basic necessities,” said a press release. “It was that way for Justin. He grew up in a Christian family in South Asia, but they struggled to make ends meet. He had never opened a gift until age 13, when he received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox. Come find out how a gift-filled shoebox helped a child who had never received a gift grasp that Jesus is God’s greatest gift.”
‘The Eagle Tree’ artists reception Thursday
WHITE SALMON — The White Salmon Valley Community Library hosts its KOOBDOOGA 2022 Artists’ Reception on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 6:30-8 p.m. in the gallery or via Zoom (www.fvrl.org).
The reception will feature the artists who contributed art inspired by the KOOBDOOGA (A Good Book, backwards) book “The Eagle Tree” by Ned Hayes. Charles Crosman will provide background jazz guitar.
The next event is Thursday, Oct. 6, both online and in person, when Hayes will speak about his writing process, character development and other topics related to “The Eagle Tree” from 6:30-8 p.m. The evening includes the unveiling of Pete Germeraad memorial tribute.
Past HRV yearbooks available
HOOD RIVER — The Hood River Valley High School yearbook staff will be selling old yearbooks for $10 at the homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 7. Only some years are available for purchase, so come early to get the best choice.
Skamania EDC holds luncheon
STEVENSON — Skamania Economic Development Council holds its annual luncheon on Oct. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Skamania Lodge Pavilion, Stevenson.
Space is limited; cost is $25, including buffet. Register and pay online at skamania-edc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.