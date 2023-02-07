The Pines 1852

Old Vine Zinfandel grows in a century old vineyard south of The Dalles along Mill Creek. The Pines 1852 owner and vintner, Lonnie Wright, started his award-winning career by bringing the historic grapes into contemporary production. Wright will tell the story of the Columbia Gorge wine region’s amazing growth in his Regional History Forum presentation Saturday, Feb. 11, 1:30 p.m., at the Original Courthouse in The Dalles. 

 Photo courtesy of The Pines 1852

Celebrate Oregon’s birthday

THE DALLES — History enthusiasts and other like-minded individuals are invited to celebrate Oregon’s birthday at the Original Wasco County Courthouse, 410 W. Second Place, behind the Chamber of Commerce, on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 3:30 p.m. Wasco County Historical Society will offer cake and informational sharing on the year following the Regional History Forum featuring The Pines 1852 owner and vintner Lonnie Wright’s presentation on the Vineyards and Wineries of the Columbia Gorge, which begins at 1:30 p.m. (free admission; donations welcome). See photo, below, for more details.

Bruce Parker

Bruce Parker