Celebrate Oregon’s birthday
THE DALLES — History enthusiasts and other like-minded individuals are invited to celebrate Oregon’s birthday at the Original Wasco County Courthouse, 410 W. Second Place, behind the Chamber of Commerce, on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 3:30 p.m. Wasco County Historical Society will offer cake and informational sharing on the year following the Regional History Forum featuring The Pines 1852 owner and vintner Lonnie Wright’s presentation on the Vineyards and Wineries of the Columbia Gorge, which begins at 1:30 p.m. (free admission; donations welcome). See photo, below, for more details.
Circles of Care info meeting
THE DALLES — Are you interested in helping older adults in your community? Become a volunteer with Circles of Care and you can provide important, meaningful assistance to an older adult such as friendly check-ins, transportation, or grocery shopping. You choose how often and when you volunteer.
An informational meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, or apply online at ageplus.org/circles-of-care.
WSVEF hosts youth career day
WHITE SALMON — White Salmon Valley Education Foundation will hold its fourth annual Career Day at Columbia High School on April 26 from 8:15 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. Local businesses and organizations will have booths at the Career Fair portion, and local business owners, community leaders and others will participate in panel discussions about careers in small group sessions.
There are still slots available for presenters and booths; for more information or to get involved, email kylie@wsvef.org.
Writer’s Talks resume at art center
THE DALLES — The Dalles Art Center, 220 E. Fourth St., resumes its monthly Writer’s Talk series on Thursday, Feb. 16 beginning at 7 p.m. with Bruce Parker. Parker is an associate editor at Boulevard who has published one chapbook, “Ramadan in Summer” (Finishing Line Press, 2022) and in numerous journals over the past 10 years, with poems forthcoming in CIRQUE and Triggerfish Critical Review (out Jan. 15). He lives in Portland with his spouse, poet and artist Diane Corson. They host a critique workshop called Portland Ars Poetica twice a month at their home (see Meetup.com), and are active in the Portland poetry scene’s readings and open mic events.
He holds a BA in History from the University of Maryland Far East Division, Okinawa, Japan; MA in secondary education from the University of New Mexico; and has worked as an ESL teacher, technical editor, and translator.
Feeding the Gorge
THE GORGE — Gorge Grown Food Network reports, “One in three people in the Columbia River Gorge worry about where their next meal will come from. In communities of color, hunger is even more pervasive. A 2021 study found that 67% of Tribal families in Washington are food insecure.”
Beginning in August, Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission (CRITFC) and Oregon Health Authority (OHA) began providing monthly food boxes to more than 120 families at in-lieu and treaty access fishing sites throughout the Columbia River Gorge.
“Gorge Grown Food Network assisted CRITFC to procure large quantities of fresh fruits and vegetables from local farmers like Nature’s Finest, Grateful Vineyards / Mt. View Orchards, Flower to Flour Farm, Gorge Farmers Collective, and gleaned fruit from our Gleaning Program,” said a Gorge Grown press release. “We also worked with Organically Grown Company, who donated more than 6,500 pounds of fresh produce for the distribution, and Double Mountain Brewery to store and load the procured fruits and vegetables in preparation for distribution day.”
Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission coordinates management policy and provides fisheries technical services for the Yakama, Warm Springs, Umatilla, and Nez Perce tribes. Currently their greatest need is supplemental assistance for tribal fishers living along the Columbia River who are dealing with health access issues, food scarcity, and struggles exacerbated by the pandemic, Gorge Grown reports. Learn more about CRITFC at critfc.org/about-us/mission-vision.
Hands-on activities at Youth Center
WHITE SALMON —Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) Community Youth Center began in 1994 as a recreational and educational drop-in center for at-risk youth. Over the last 25 years, the center has become an important local resource and an integral part of the community’s efforts to provide safe, quality activity options for all kids.
The center is fully equipped for fun with a pool table, foosball and ping pong tables, five computers with limited internet access, video and board games, music, garden space, books and lots more, and offers guided hands-on activities: Art projects with local artists, Dinner Nights and Kids Can Cook, Girl’s Circle by the Domestic Violence Prevention Program and other workshops, along with opportunities to provide community service.
Youth Center members also participate in maintaining a community garden. Produce that isn’t eaten by the kids is sold to local restaurants. The Community Youth Center is located at 453 Jewett Blvd., White Salmon. For more information, call 509- 493-4233 or email youthcenter@wagap.org.
Library hours survey
PARKDALE / CASCADE LOCKS — The Hood River County Library District invites the community to share their preference for operational hours at its Parkdale and Cascade Locks locations.
“The Library District wants to make sure they are offering the best service to the community they serve,” said a press release. Take the survey att www.hoodriverlibrary.org.
For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535 or info@hoodriverlibrary.org.
Full closures of bridge to end this spring
THE DALLES — Full closure weekends of The Dalles Bridge are expected to end this spring. Since 2021, crews have been working to replace the driving surface of The Dalles Bridge over the Columbia River.
“Travelers have patiently experienced full weekend bridge closures that were extended into this winter when the project fell behind schedule,” said press release. “We are now anticipating that full weekend bridge closures will be complete by the end of February 2023, pending any winter weather delays.”
Full weekend closures may be coming to an end, but construction continues until the end of April when the project will be complete.
“Bridge users should expect two consecutive weekends in April with nighttime only closures (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.),” said the press release. “These two weekends with nighttime only closures are needed to place a smooth, continuous concrete surface over the entire length of the bridge. The dates for the two April weekends will be announced this spring.”
For updated travel information, visit TripCheck.com or wsdot.com/travel/real-time/alerts/road/197.
Towels needed for warming shelter guests
HOOD RIVER — Hood River Valley Christian Church is collecting bath towels for the warming shelter. Clean, gently-used towels are needed for guests. You can drop off towels at the church or the thrift shop: 975 Indian Creek Road.
