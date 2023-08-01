Friends of White Salmon Library host ice cream social
August 2023 marks 50 years since the White Salmon and Goldendale libraries joined the Fort Vancouver Regional Library District, so to celebrate, the Friends of the White Salmon Valley Community Library will be hosting an ice cream social from 3-5 p.m. Aug. 10 at Rheingarten Park in White Salmon. There will be ice cream, cake and a visit from one of the district’s bookmobiles. The Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation will also be giving away children’s books.
