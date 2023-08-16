UNDERWOOD — Light at the End of the Tunnel 5 Fire was held Aug. 13 as a celebration and fundraiser. Several groups were on hand, including the American Red Cross volunteers Courtney Hasselback of Hood River and Jane Burke of White Salmon. Both are actively involved with the local Red Cross organization.
During the Tunnel 5 Fire, they set up and ran the shelter during the fire at the Skamania Fairgrounds. Materials at the booth included the importance of smoke alarms and the need to practice a family escape plan in just 2 minutes, and request a free smoke alarm by calling 541-749-4144 or visit www.redcross.org/cascades. Volunteers are always need; visit redcross.org.
