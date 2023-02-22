THE DALLES — Mid-Columbia Community Action Council announced Feb. 8 that they would be converting Second Street’s Oregon Motor Motel into a 54-room, 100-bed transitional housing shelter called the Annex.
Following this announcement, MCCAC Executive Director Kenny LaPoint presented the project at the regular city council meeting Monday, Feb. 13, after which many community members gave their thoughts on the project during public comment.
During his presentation, LaPoint gave an overview of the plans for the Annex, as well as Project Turnkey, the state program behind the Annex purchase. This fall, MCCAC received $4.27 million through Project Turnkey for the motel purchase and renovation. LaPoint also listed some of the community partners that would be helping with the development and management of the Annex.
After LaPoint’s presentation, city councilors were given the chance to ask questions about the project or MCCAC’s operations. Councilor Dan Richardson had several questions about MCCAC’s operations in general, one of which was if there were other housing projects planned, to which LaPoint replied they were working on getting grants to create more permanent housing options, particularly multi-family apartments. LaPoint also mentioned that MCCAC was working to get funding for a satellite Navigation Center in Hood River.
Richardson also asked City Manager Matthew Klebes how much time police were currently needing to devote to the pallet shelter. Klebes then offered the question to Police Chief Tom Worthy, who explained that the pallet shelter needed very minimal help from police and was not a source of many calls. Richardson then asked LaPoint if he believed the Annex was expected to be similar to the pallet shelter, which LaPoint confirmed was the case.
Both Richardson and Mayor Rich Mays also had questions for Worthy. Richardson asked if Worthy had significant concerns about the Annex, to which Worthy said he did not due to his trust in and experience with MCCAC. Mays wanted to know that, with MCCAC currently housing people in the Oregon Motor Motel, what the level of police response to that motel has been. Worthy explained that though police have needed to come to the motel from time to time, he believed it was no more than for any other motel, hotel or inn in the city.
After Worthy returned to his seat, Councilor Rod Runyon began speaking to LaPoint, voicing concerns and asking questions.
“My background was on the Community Action Board for well over a decade … I was probably chair for four or five years of it,” Runyon said. “So I’m sensitive to a lot of the programs and helped start a lot of the programs, but I’m very concerned about the entry to our city.”
Runyon cited struggles with the homeless population on Pentland Street, which both St. Vincent de Paul and the chamber of commerce faced.
“I just worry greatly about the look coming into our community,” Runyon said. “I know you’re going to work hard initially, but I can see things leveling down a little bit as you go along and I just want a very high bar set on cleanliness and keeping the property and the people on the property within the rules of our community and not be a danger to our community as well.”
Runyon also asked where people who didn’t follow the rules would go, once they were removed from the shelter. LaPoint explained that, if people were removed, it would mean they had become a safety issue for the community and it would be a decision they’d made for themselves. Unfortunately, he said, MCCAC will not be able to fix everything; they can’t force people to get help.
Additionally, LaPoint also responded to Runyon’s concern about a high bar for cleanliness and appearances.
“From a set of standards aspect, standards are pretty low right now,” LaPoint said. “That facility is in very bad shape, probably close to not even being able to operate. It needs to be rehabbed very significantly, and we will be doing that rehab starting tomorrow.”
LaPoint continued on to explain that the people who stay in the shelter also deserve more credit, as they are members of the community like any other. He said he felt it was important that the shelter wasn’t seen as a place to keep people away from the rest of the public.
“We want to make sure that they’re interacting, because that’s what’s going to give them hope that we all care enough for them to be successful members of our community,” he said.
Runyon then asked LaPoint why they purchased the Oregon Motor Motel, rather than building on the land they already own, near the Hamilton Park Apartments. LaPoint explained that, because the Hamilton is permanent housing, its funding comes from a grant specifically for permanent housing.
Runyon then asked why they couldn’t have built a different facility on that land with the money, which LaPoint answered by explaining that Project Turnkey funds were specifically for purchasing and renovating existing hotels.
Runyon’s final question was how the city was to replace the taxes from the Oregon Motor Motel, which LaPoint responded was outside of his jurisdiction. Mays then pointed out that he wasn’t sure there was much transit rental tax income coming in from the Oregon Motor Motel to begin with.
During public comment, several representatives for various MCCAC community partners spoke to express support for the Annex. Center for Living Community Health Program Executive Director Al Barton explained that having basic needs like housing met helps drastically with mental health, which was one of the reasons they were excited to be working with MCCAC on the project.
Derek Greenwood, a nurse with One Community Health, spoke on behalf of OCH’s CEO, who was unable to make it due to a conflicting meeting. Greenwood said OCH is “wholeheartedly committed to working with Kenny LaPoint and Project Turnkey.” He also said they were already working to detail some staff to the site to help with operations as needed.
The Next Door Executive Director Janet Hamada also spoke in support of the Annex on behalf of The Next Door.
“I was thrilled to hear about a transitional housing opportunity and even more thrilled to hear it’s going to prioritize families because the children are suffering and we see it every day,” Hamada said, of the large amount of housing insecure youth that The Next Door works with.
Additionally, Karen Long of Mid-Columbia Housing Authority voiced support on behalf of MCHA, emphasizing the importance of transitional housing for the community. Colleen Ballinger, a volunteer with St. Vincent de Paul and MCCAC expressed her support for the project as well.
The Workshop owner Lindsey Giamei spoke during public comment. Giamei said that, while she was hopeful that the project went well, as a business owner, she was very concerned with the safety of downtown. She explained that not only were many of her female employees afraid to walk to their cars alone, but they also have had people come in the store and make people feel uncomfortable or unsafe.
“I hope that if these programs are in place and everyone is getting the appropriate help that things change,” she said.
Giamei also said she knew other downtown business owners were concerned about the project as well, and that she was hopeful the city would continue to correspond and work with business owners.
Another community member, Bev Eagy, spoke up with concerns about the project, as she lives on West Fourth Street, near Pentland Street. Eagy said that those living near the Oregon Motor Motel didn’t know about the plan to turn it into a shelter. She also said they had experienced run-ins with homeless people, as well as vandalism, and that she was concerned this project may increase the volume. However, Eagy also said she had spoken to LaPoint and was feeling a bit better about the project.
“It sounds like it’s not going to be as bad as my first fear,” she said. “Kenny runs a really good operation and I’ve heard nothing but good things so I’ve got mixed feelings but I have hope.”
