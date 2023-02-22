OreOregon Motor Motelgon Motor Motel

Repairs are already underway on the Oregon Motor Motel, which will soon become the Annex and provide transitional housing for more than100 people, including families.

 Mark B. Gibson photo

THE DALLES — Mid-Columbia Community Action Council announced Feb. 8 that they would be converting Second Street’s Oregon Motor Motel into a 54-room, 100-bed transitional housing shelter called the Annex.

Following this announcement, MCCAC Executive Director Kenny LaPoint presented the project at the regular city council meeting Monday, Feb. 13, after which many community members gave their thoughts on the project during public comment.