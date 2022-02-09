The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays announced at the regular city council meeting on Monday that the city had begun creating a citizens committee to conduct interviews for a new city manager to take over for City Manager Julie Krueger, following her retirement.
Mays said eight individuals had already accepted an appointment to the committee: Steve Lawrence, former mayor of The Dalles; Jorge Barragan, owner of the restaurant Casa El Mirador; Nate Stice, member of the Columbia Gorge Community College board of directors, who also works with the governor’s office; Scott McKay, recently retired executive director of Mid-Columbia Senior Center; Megan Thompson, chair of the Chamber of Commerce; Addie Case, the manager and Cousins Country Inn; Corliss Marsh, a community member deeply involved in many organizations; and Andrea Klaas, Port of The Dalles executive director.
Mays said there are still three openings for department directors, which he is currently collaborating with Krueger to get those filled.
The committee will be responsible for meeting with and interviewing candidates, starting in mid-March. They will then bring back their thoughts on the candidates to the city council, who will review and select eight to 15 candidates to bring in for a personal interview.
The search for a new city manager is being conducted with the employment company Prothman.
The final decision of who to appoint as city manager will be up to the council.
Commented