Medical equipment donations sought
The Mid-Columbia Senior Center is looking for medical Equipment donations for its Medical Loan Closet.
“We are especially in need of shower chairs, wheelchairs, and 4-wheel walkers (the ones with a seat and breaks),” said Rob Garrett, director.
The Medical Loan Closet is available to everyone, with a suggested $10 donation.
For more information, call the center, located at 1119 W. Ninth St., at 541-296-4788.
Meals on Wheels needs volunteers
Can you spare an hour or two once a week to help feed our elders in the safety and comfort of their own homes? Volunteer with Meals on Wheels. Drivers are needed by the Hood River Valley Adult Center (HRVAC). Routes typically take 1-1 ½ hours and start at 11 a.m. , and meals are delivered five days a week.
Call Tammy Fuller at 541-975-4804 to apply. The application process includes a background check. Once completed staff at the HRVAC (541-436-0893) will contact you for training and scheduling.
HRCSD summer meals
Hood River County School District (HRCSD) offers meals to all children 1-18 years old this summer. Meals will be offered at four sites; location, dates and meal service times are as follows:
Thru July 8:
Mid Valley Elementary, 3686 Davis Drive, Odell; Breakfast 6:30-7 a.m., lunch 10:20-11 a.m. and afternoon snack 2:30-2 p.m.
July 11-28:
May Street Elementary, 1001 10th St., Hood River: Breakfast 7:30-8 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. to noon
Hood River Valley High School, 1220 Indian Creek Road, Hood River: Breakfast: 8:15 -8:45 a.m., lunch 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Mid Valley Elementary: Breakfast: 7:30-8 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Wy’east Middle School, 3000 Wy’east Road, Odell: Breakfast: 7:45-8:15 a.m., lunch 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.