The Newell Road Fire

The Newell Road Fire has spread rapidly in multiple directions, as seen in the aerial photo taken over the weekend. As of July 24, the fire had not been contained.

 Klickitat County Commissioner Jacob Anderson photo

OLYMPIA — Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz and Wildland Fire Meteorologist Matthew Dehr provided media on Tuesday afternoon, July 25, with the latest information regarding active wildfires in Washington and provided an outlook on upcoming fire conditions.

The Newell Road Fire east of Goldendale in Klickitat County has burned more than 56,000 acres of timber, grass, and brush as of Tuesday afternoon. It accounts for more than half of the Washington acreage burned so far this year.