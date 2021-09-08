Jesse Elliott is busy tying up loose ends and achieving results. He recently led a team of Troop 282 Boy Scout volunteers to beautify the landscape strip in front of the FISH Food Bank in Hood River.
“I’ve been seeking local projects for my Eagle Scout for awhile and am happy that I was able to assist a great program like FISH,” he said.
It was “now or never” for Elliott to accomplish his Eagle Scout goal — in September, he will be starting his high school senior year in South America.
“I was seriously motivated to finish the project before I start my last school year with World Class Academy,” Elliott said.
Awarded a partial scholarship to attend the academy, Elliott will have the chance to kayak some of the rivers in Ecuador and Chile for 3/4 of the year, while studying to gain school credits so that when he returns with the academy in the last quarter of the year, to kayak the rivers of the Pacific Northwest, he will be set to graduate from high school.
“This is a dream come true for me, I’m stoked!”— which is how he describes his upcoming adventure on his “Jesse Elliott’s Education Adventure” GoFundMePage.
“I’m slightly short of my fundraising goal and have been organizing local events to reach it. I am humbled by the practical and financial support that I’ve received from friends and family near and far,” he said.
Between Ecuador and Chile, Elliott will be home for a short break, during which time he plans to attend the Eagle Scout Board of Review and eventually be officially awarded his Eagle Scout status.
“I am excited for Jesse,” said his mom, Caroline Elliott. She said three local organizations have come together to help enable his senior year goals — Hood River Scout Troop 282, in association with Hood River Lions, FISH Food Bank and Hood River and World Class Academy, headquartered in White Salmon. “We realize that living in this supportive community allows for opportunities like this to come about,” Elliott said.
