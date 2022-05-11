The bathrooms at Rheingarten Park in White Salmon will soon be getting a major face-lift. The White Salmon City Council last Tuesday approved the funding and design for an upcoming mural project to be installed along the north, south, and west-facing walls of the facility.
Also approved at the meeting was the purchase of a set of security cameras to deter potential vandals.
Funding for the security cameras comes from a grant, said Clerk/Treasurer Jan Brending; the city is providing $8,000 for two cameras.
According to Community Development Committee Chair and City Councilor Jim Ransier, resident Sally Gilchrist volunteered to create renderings of the proposed murals. Crafted with and black-and-white paint scheme, the murals represent the farmer’s market that occurs each summer in the park and is intended to connect the community the local agricultural producers.
The White Salmon Arts Council will be overseeing the production and partnering with Columbia High School art classes to secure volunteers for the project, Ransier said.
“We appreciate their contribution there,” Ransier said.
City public works will also be cleaning the roof ahead of the project, he said, estimating the project to be completed by the end of June.
Patty Fink Appointed to City Council
Following Councilor Ashley Post’s resignation from the White Salmon City Council in April, city councilors voted to appoint resident Patty Fink to fill the empty seat.
Also in the running were residents Phillip Schmidt and Charlie Hogue, the latter having pulled his candidacy in favor of Fink’s appointment.
White Salmon City Mayor Marla Keethler told Schmidt that “we’re enlisting you” for help on a committee, if he so chooses, adding that there are many spots for interested citizens to participate in local government.
Fink, who serves as Columbia Area Transit’s Executive Director in an official capacity, told councilors she believes she would make a good fit especially in the areas of addressing transportation and waste management.
“I don’t have a particular agenda, but I will help out where I can and with the expertise that I bring,” Fink said.
Fink’s appointment to the board marks a rare Parent-Child duo serving in different capacities within the city government of White Salmon; her son, Peter Fink, serves on the CityLab Board.
Fink brings 25 years of experience in both public and private sectors throughout the pacific northwest and holds a master’s degree in urban and rural planning from Portland State University.
