The Dalles City Council approved a formula for distributing the community service fees associated with the Strategic Investment Program agreement made with Google at their regular meeting on Monday, April 25.
Google will pay a community service fee with each of the two data centers they are developing. The payment is 25% of their tax savings for each project, with a cap of $2.5 million each year.
Matthew Klebes, director of administrative services for Wasco County and future city manager of The Dalles, said that there were meetings with all of the tax districts to find a formula that would work, which involved a lot of trial and error.
“We probably came up with five, six, seven, eight different potential models of how to distribute those fees,” Klebes said.
Klebes said they were unable to reach consensus in those meetings, causing them to have additional meetings between the city, county and fire district.
The method that was finally decided on was to proportionally distribute the fee amongst all of the taxing districts that levy taxes at the site, including the education districts. This will be the plan for both projects one and two.
The distribution agreement has gone in front of many other bodies already, including the county commission, Port of The Dalles, library district, Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue. Each one of those entities have passed it.
Councilor Dan Richardson voiced his support for the distribution plan, citing the way it could help the education districts.
“In my opinion perhaps the single most important thing we could fund as a community as a greater good project is a new high school,” Richardson said. “This agreement would go a long way toward doing that.”
Two other councilors, Tim McGlothlin and Darcy Long, expressed disappointment that things had been so contentious between districts, and said that they hoped it wouldn’t be that way going forward.
The city unanimously approved the plan for distribution of the community service fee.
•••
In other business, the city council appointed Daniel Hunter as interim city manager following Julie Krueger’s retirement. Hunter will serve in the role until new city manager Matthew Klebes takes over on May 16.
Also at the meeting, the council approved an amendment to the contract for the Dog River Pipeline, adding almost $1.6 million for the engineering firm designing the project. These additional funds were to serve to allow the firm to conduct daily inspections over the construction, which is expected to take two years to complete. Bids for the project’s construction are set to open May 5 and will come before the council on May 23.
The city also approved an $80,000 contract for crack sealing for 16 miles of streets throughout The Dalles.
Commented