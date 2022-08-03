ONPA awards

Columbia Gorge News took home 15 awards during the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association’s annual meeting July 28-29.

The Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association recently hosted their annual convention, where they gave awards to newspapers throughout the state, including 15 to Columbia Gorge News.

Of the 15 awards received by CGN, five honors were first place, four were second place and six were third place. The awards were announced on Friday, July 29, at Mount Hood Resort in Welches.

Columbia Gorge News Publisher Chelsea Marr, left, and Lifestyle Editor Trisha Walker pose for a selfie on the sidelines of the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association’s annual meeting July 28-29.