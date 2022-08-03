Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association recently hosted their annual convention, where they gave awards to newspapers throughout the state, including 15 to Columbia Gorge News.
Of the 15 awards received by CGN, five honors were first place, four were second place and six were third place. The awards were announced on Friday, July 29, at Mount Hood Resort in Welches.
For photographs, editor Mark Gibson swept the Best News Photo category, with his entries receiving first, second and third place. Gibson also received second- and third-place honors for Best Feature Photo.
The other first-place honors were to reporter Alana Lackner for Best Educational Coverage and Best Lifestyle Coverage, and to reporter Kelsie Cowart for Best Spot News Coverage. CGN also received second and third place for Best Spot News Coverage, for Gibson’s piece on a vigil held for dying sockeye, and lifestyle editor Trisha Walker’s piece on a protest disrupting a school board meeting, respectively.
Walker was also awarded third place in Best Local Column for her Behind The Scenes column. Additionally, Lackner received third place in Best Feature Story - General, for her business feature on Hood River’s Picture This Frame & Print.
CGN reporter Jacob Bertram received second place in the Best Feature - Personality category for his feature “Navy student strives for space.” Bertram also received third place in Best Government Coverage for his coverage of arrest threats made by Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer.
The entire staff was also awarded first place in the Best Special Section or Issue category for their 2021 Year in Pictures.
“I was especially pleased to see the great work being done by the newest and youngest journalists on our staff recognized in the ONPA competition,” said Editor Mark Gibson. “The Columbia Gorge is a big region and it takes a lot of commitment to serve all of our communities well.”
