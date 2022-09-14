‘Find the Truck’ scavenger hunt on now
THE DALLES — From Hood River to Rufus and into South Wasco, Columbia Gorge Food Bank's (CGFB) new refrigerated truck is bringing nutritious food to communities across the Gorge.

‘Find the Truck’ scavenger hunt on now
THE DALLES — From Hood River to Rufus and into South Wasco, Columbia Gorge Food Bank’s (CGFB) new refrigerated truck is bringing nutritious food to communities across the Gorge.
The 2023 Freightliner, equipped with a 24-foot box, Thermo King reefer unit and Maxon liftgate, will enable CGFB to better serve the entire region, pick up donations and deliver to our rural community partners. In the words of Sharon Thronberry, CGFB manager, “It will be the perfect compliment to our new warehouse and community food center.”
The truck features photos of Gorge scenery and longtime Windy River Gleaners volunteer and community member Virginia McKay, in celebration of her labor and all of the community partners who make their work possible.
“We deliver rain or shine and I haven’t missed a stop yet!” said Mike Schugt, CGFB’s driver. “The new truck has the power we need to get up the big hills to the rural pantries, it’s efficient, and has more space to get communities the food they need.”
To welcome the new truck to the Gorge, CGFB is hosting a scavenger hunt. Spot the truck at any delivery stop, snap a photo and send it to us for a chance to win a gift certificate to Beachwood Eatery in The Dalles.
To enter, tag @columbiagorgefoodbank on Instagram or Facebook, or email the photo to gorge@oregonfoodbank.org. The winner will be chosen at random and announced in our newsletter.
This new addition to CGFB’s growing fleet was purchased with support from a $100,000 grant from the Roundhouse Foundation with additional funding from the Concordia Foundation and local donors.
“Ensuring the food banks have food is just a part of the program — getting the food to the folks who really need it, especially in rural communities — is incredibly important,” said Erin Borla, Roundhouse Foundation’s executive director. “We are pleased to be able to support the efforts of our partners at the Columbia Gorge Food Bank as they work to ensure that there is good and healthy food available regardless of how far they are from a distribution center.”
As a branch of Oregon Food Bank, Columbia Gorge Food Bank serves more than 5,000 neighbors per month in Sherman, Wasco and Hood River counties by equitably distributing food, providing food systems leadership and coordinating anti-hunger efforts. The truck is on the road five days a week making deliveries to many of the 43 community partners and agencies that CGFB provides food to and also can be seen around the area picking up donations from local farms, Fresh Alliance from grocery stores, and food producers.
To learn more or to donate and support CGFB’s work, visit www.columbiagorgefoodbank.org.
