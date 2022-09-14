Columbia Gorge Food Bank’s new truck hits the road 1.jpg

To celebrate the purchase of a new refrigerated truck — featuring longtime Windy River Gleaners volunteer and community member Virginia McKay — Columbia Gorge Food Bank is hosting a “Find the Truck” scavenger hunt.

 Contributed photo

‘Find the Truck’ scavenger hunt on now

THE DALLES — From Hood River to Rufus and into South Wasco, Columbia Gorge Food Bank’s (CGFB) new refrigerated truck is bringing nutritious food to communities across the Gorge.

Columbia Gorge Food Bank’s new truck hits the road 2.jpg

Columbia Gorge Food Bank driver Mike Schugt loads the new truck.