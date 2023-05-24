Dan Wagner

Dan Wagner, with Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley’s office, reads a letter from the senator. 

 Alana Lackner photo

On Saturday, May 20, Columbia Gorge Food Bank celebrated the grand opening of its new warehouse and community food center, located at 3525 Crates Way in The Dalles.

The opening, which ran from 2-5 p.m., featured food and drinks for attendees, games for kids, music and a short program consisting of a series of speeches by people ranging from Oregon Food Bank CEO Susannah Morgan, to Anne Naito-Campbell, one of the donors who made the new community food center possible.