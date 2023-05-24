On Saturday, May 20, Columbia Gorge Food Bank celebrated the grand opening of its new warehouse and community food center, located at 3525 Crates Way in The Dalles.
The opening, which ran from 2-5 p.m., featured food and drinks for attendees, games for kids, music and a short program consisting of a series of speeches by people ranging from Oregon Food Bank CEO Susannah Morgan, to Anne Naito-Campbell, one of the donors who made the new community food center possible.
The grand opening also helped signify change coming to CGFB, as they begin to separate from the Oregon Food Bank to become their own nonprofit, which is expected to take place over the next few years. Long-time CGFB Manager Sharon Thornberry will be retiring come July, and her replacement, Breen Goodwin, will step in to become the transitional executive director of CGFB.
As a regional branch of the OFB, a lot of CGFB’s structural elements and their identity as an agency is tied to the OFB. By becoming independent, which is something the OFB wants for its branches as well, CGFB will be able to be more flexible and responsive to community needs, Goodwin said.
“We’ll still be involved with the regional network side of things,” Goodwin said. “Being able to support food security, not only for our community, but the broader state as well once our community needs have been met in certain food areas. So we want to be able to have that local leadership, that local voice really driving the priorities of the Columbia Gorge Food Bank.”
Though CGFB has been working out of its new facility for several months, Goodwin said, this opening signifies the total completion of the facility, including new murals. Additionally, it serves as a well-deserved round of applause for everyone who has contributed to the project.
“I’m excited to join all of you in this work to end hunger in the Gorge,” Goodwin said. “The Columbia Gorge Food Bank is committed to feeding our local neighbors and making our region’s abundant crops available to those facing hunger across the state by becoming a powerful hub of food sourcing and redistribution within the Oregon Food Banks network. And with a powerful community and with your support, we’re also going to change the systems that have excluded and caused hunger for generations.”
Commented