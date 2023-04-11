Applications Due April 20
THE DALLES — Working to empower individuals through education, Columbia Basin Care is offering a free nursing assistant class. After completing the class, students will be able to gain employment at Columbia Basin Care and take their board exam to become a certified nursing assistant.
Obtaining certificate as a certified nursing assistant is a first step for anyone wanting to enter the medical field and gain experience to help with their career in healthcare.
Class enrollment is now open, and classes begin on April 26 at Columbia Basin Care facility in The Dalles. The class consists of online courses, as well as labs and clinicals which will be taught at the facility by an RN. Students will receive full support from the nurses and CNAs working at the facility to ensure that each student learns all required components of being a NA while building on their interpersonal and customer service skills.
Nursing Assistant Class applications are available on the Columbia Basin Care website, www.colbasin.com/na-class. Send completed application by mail or email by April 20.
Mail to: Columbia Basin Care, 1015 Webber St., The Dalles, OR 97058.
Applicants will be contacted by HR for further steps.
Columbia Basin Care is located at 1015 Webber St., The Dalles; 541-296-2156, colba-sin.com.
