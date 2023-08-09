Roosters

City of The Dalles Code Enforcement Officer Nikki Lesich frequently receives calls about roosters disturbing the peace. The Dalles City Council has added cockerels and roosters to the list of animals banned within city limits. 

 Photo by Arib Neko on Unsplash

Changes to the city’s municipal code made up one of the larger topics facing The Dalles City Council at their regular meeting on July 24.

Two ordinances were presented at the meeting. The first focused on rising nuisance concerns and other issues affecting community livability and was presented by City Attorney Jonathan Kara and Code Enforcement Officer Nikki Lesich. The second focused on overnight parking in city-owned lots and was presented by City Manager Matthew Klebes and The Dalles Police Chief Tom Worthy.