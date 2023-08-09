Changes to the city’s municipal code made up one of the larger topics facing The Dalles City Council at their regular meeting on July 24.
Two ordinances were presented at the meeting. The first focused on rising nuisance concerns and other issues affecting community livability and was presented by City Attorney Jonathan Kara and Code Enforcement Officer Nikki Lesich. The second focused on overnight parking in city-owned lots and was presented by City Manager Matthew Klebes and The Dalles Police Chief Tom Worthy.
According to Kara, the first ordinance’s goal was to “support a more efficient, timely and robust code enforcement” in the city, particularly pertaining to two parts of the municipal code: Title 5, Offenses and Title 6, Traffic.
Under Title 5, the ordinance augmented the city’s authority to tow abandoned vehicles on public or private property, authorizing the city to tow nearly any kind of vehicle, rather than being limited to those requiring license and registration. This would allow them to tow abandoned commercial machinery, such as excavators, if the need arose.
Another change under Title 5 was to increase the penalty for repeat nuisance violations occurring within a year. This includes things like scattering trash, abandoned vehicles or snow and ice removal offenses, as well as any other nuisances. Currently, Title 5 offenses can incur a fine of up to $1,250 per violation. Under the new ordinance, this amount increases by an additional $1,250 to every additional violation within a 12-month period; however, this is merely a ceiling.
“Whether a $1,250 penalty is imposed is a question for the municipal judge, but the ordinance would at least give the municipal court the authority to start to consider additional penalties for those that are not abiding,” Kara said.
The third change to Title 5 added cockerels and roosters to the list of animals banned within city limits. According to Lesich, she frequently receives calls about roosters disturbing the peace. Because chicks are difficult to sex, owners often don’t know they have roosters until “the first cock-a-doodle-doo,” she said. Luckily, owners are often “very cooperative in making Sunday dinners out of them,” she noted.
Under the previous version of the code, roosters were allowed but would qualify as a noise ordinance if neighbors complained. This often resulted in roosters needing to be re-homed or otherwise taken care of, so by adding a ban on roosters and cockerels to the code, the hope was to prevent it from getting to the noise complaint stage.
“I guess I’m saying cock-a-doodle-don’t to roosters in The Dalles,” Lesich said.
The remaining two changes to Title 5 were adding bamboo, cacti and the tree of heaven to the list of noxious vegetation and reducing the timelines for enforcing and abating noxious vegetation from 28 days to 14 days. Noxious vegetation only has to be removed if it passes into the public right-of-way or crosses a property line, with those on private property being permitted.
The final change introduced in the first ordinance was for Title 6, restricting availability of parking permits for recreational vehicles on the public right-of-way to one permit per month per applicant, with a cap of six permits per year. Six permits per year is the current limitation, but it doesn’t address the amount of permits that may be issued at one time in succession.
According to Lesich, the reason for the change is that allowing the permits to stack could allow someone to essentially be parked in the public right-of-way, living out of their RV, for up to a month, which was not the intention of the permit system.
“It was designed for someone who wanted to clean, for going hunting or camping,” Lesich said. “It’s designed for them to have [their RV] in front of their vehicle for convenience, not for living on the public right-of-way in a neighborhood.”
There is a caveat under this amendment, however, where The Dalles Police Chief can allow exceptions to the one-permit-per-month requirement, which requires a waiver in writing.
The second ordinance was an amendment to Title 6, Traffic, which implemented a parking permit for overnight — defined as between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. — and parking in city-owned lots located in the downtown Central Business Commercial zone. This includes parking lots on First Street, near the roundabout, as well as across the street from St. Peter’s Cathedral, known as the “Arco” lot.
Historically, the city has offered these lots to the public at no charge to serve around-the-clock parking needs, Klebes said. There will continue to be no attached fee, as permits will be free; however, permits will only be available to those who are downtown business or property owners, downtown residents and employees at downtown businesses.
Both ordinances will go into effect on Wednesday, Aug. 23 — 30 days after their approval at the July 24 meeting.
•••
