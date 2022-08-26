THE DALLES — City of the Dalles Climate Resiliency Committee dug into potential areas of work and research during their Aug. 12 meeting, considering potential impacts and limitations on their role of providing recommendations to the city and county.

Committee members are in the process of reviewing Climate Action Plans from around the northwest, to see what other cities have done. Solar energy, electric vehicles, wildfire mitigation, urban forests, buildings and energy, building codes, community education and the potential impacts of legislature all came up. “We’re still at the wide end of the funnel,” noted City Council member Dan Richardson. The committee will continue finalizing its areas of research at its next meeting in September.