THE DALLES — City of the Dalles Climate Resiliency Committee dug into potential areas of work and research during their Aug. 12 meeting, considering potential impacts and limitations on their role of providing recommendations to the city and county.
Committee members are in the process of reviewing Climate Action Plans from around the northwest, to see what other cities have done. Solar energy, electric vehicles, wildfire mitigation, urban forests, buildings and energy, building codes, community education and the potential impacts of legislature all came up. “We’re still at the wide end of the funnel,” noted City Council member Dan Richardson. The committee will continue finalizing its areas of research at its next meeting in September.
The committee can only make recommendations, not requirements. They will not draft a climate action plan; rather they will provide the city and county with recommendations to the city and county. It’s “what we really want our professionals and staff to really drill into,” Richardson said. Some recommendations might be more general, and some might recommend specific, feasible actions.
Changing county and city infrastructure could be less impactful than community programs, Lisa Gambee, Wasco County Clerk, noted. Community programs are “where you get the most bang for your buck,” she noted. “I think we’ll come up against that.”
Federal programs suggested included PACE (Property Assisted Clean Energy program), which allows property owners to finance energy improvement on their property and pay the costs back over time, and solarize campaigns, which are cloud source programs where people contribute funds to help solarize aspects of their city.
Solar is not a complete solution, said Kurt Conger of Public Utilities District. Peak power use occurs during the evening and winter, when solar is most inefficient. Solar could be a power offset for individuals, however, he noted. Electricity in the region already comes from hydro power.
The committee discussed fire mitigation, but as a low priority; agencies and programs such as FireWise are already covering the bases. Conversely, partnerships with community institutions such as the college were suggested for other areas of work. “It’s good to know what other people are doing,” Gambee noted, not only to avoid repeating the work of others, but also to make impactful recommendations with a ‘ripple effect’ that further the work of a wide group of people.
“What can we ask the city and county to explore that’s reasonable and feasible?” Richardson asked at one point.
For the next few weeks, the committee will focus on furthering their climate action plan research and checking out potential partner agencies to see what is already being done in the community. Committee members were each tasked with bringing one or two likely possibilities to the September meeting.
“We’re getting our minds around what we’re going to be discussing for the next few months,” Richardson concluded.
