Gorge Climate Action Network

Gorge Climate Action Network will participate in The Dalles cherry Festival Parade on April 22 in a celebration of the electrification of transportation. 

 Contributed photo

Yes, spring is here again, and Earth Month is arriving. For many years, the Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network has promoted educational offerings and actions such as marches or the Procession of the Species in Hood River. This year there are a variety of gatherings in person.

The Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network (CGCAN) invites the public to connect and reset intentions for Earth awareness in April. The organization is active all year and meets on the third Monday evening of each month. Learn more at cgcan.org.