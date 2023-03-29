Yes, spring is here again, and Earth Month is arriving. For many years, the Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network has promoted educational offerings and actions such as marches or the Procession of the Species in Hood River. This year there are a variety of gatherings in person.
The Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network (CGCAN) invites the public to connect and reset intentions for Earth awareness in April. The organization is active all year and meets on the third Monday evening of each month. Learn more at cgcan.org.
Events
Want to learn about ways to save money and lower your impact on the environment? The Climate Cents presentation starts at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday April 4, and will be held at the White Salmon Valley Community Library. Our everyday choices do make a difference.
Looking for an opportunity to share thoughts and concerns about climate? We have two separate Climate Conversation opportunities at the White Salmon Library. From 4-6 p.m., April 5, representatives from Mama Bears women’s group will be ready to hear your concerns. From 4-6 p.m., April 17 in the meeting room, White Salmon CityLab would love your input on the Climate Action Plan.
From 5-6 p.m., every Tuesday in April, Circles of Solace will meet at Riverside Community Church at 317 State St., Hood River and hold a safe and sacred place to share grief for the world, communities or personal loss. Sometimes we need to let the feelings wash through in order to engage again. This is a drop in group.
April 7 will kick off the Friday night Wild About Nature lecture series, 5:30-8 p.m., at the White Salmon Library. Pond turtles and fishers are featured with Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife expert speakers. A second event, 6-8 p.m. on April 14 at the Mt. View Grange, will focus on sloths and wolves. The Mt. View Grange is located at 1085 N Main Street, White Salmon. “Delighted to have this opportunity again for education in our community,” said the press release.
Gorge Ecumenical Ministries and CGCAN are co-sponsoring an EcoFaith Recovery presentation, which will be held from 6-8:30 p.m., April 18, at Riverside Community Church. Awakening Climate Justice in the Gorge will be a sharing of healing and empowering practices for seeding a new community of Earth stewards. Registration is required for the free dinner which starts at 6 p.m. Register at office@riversideucc.com. All are welcome. This is an opportunity for an ongoing evolving group with storytelling and connection at its core, the press release said.
On April 21, “Wild About Nature” will be focused on women plant explorers and flora of the North Pacific Rim at the Mt. View Grange from 6-8 p.m., and on April 28, will feature beavers and amphibians at the same time and place. For more information on speakers please visit fvrl.org. “Thanks to Joy Markgraf for this excellent and informative series with passionate presenters,” said the press release.
On April 22 in The Dalles, join Protect Oregon’s Progress (POP), Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network (CGCAN) and Friends of the Columbia Gorge in celebrating the electrification of transportation as our part of the parade with dancing in the street to Samba Hood Rio band. Walk, roll or ride your electric or pedal-powered bike, lawn mower, scooter, tractor, wheelchair, one wheel, in the Cherry Festival Parade, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Costumes and vehicle decorations are encouraged, especially in shades of green. Animal costumes earn extra credit! There will be an open house after the parade at 203 Washington St., The Dalles. Check out the Event Brite listing for details on participating. Be part of this fun way to welcome in the green future, the press release said.
Later that Saturday afternoon in Hood River, another Earth Day Celebration will take place at Jackson Park from 3-7 p.m. This will include bilingual educational and organization tabling, cultural dancing, and community ritual organized by The Next Door.
Dive into a workshop Connecting with Wildlife, Animals as Allies with Writer~Earth Intuitive~Photographer Calley Lovett in receiving messages from Rabbit, Frog, Bumblebee & Turkey Vulture. By donation, registration required at scryeyephoto@gmail.com. April 29, Moon Mountain Highway (113 W. Steuben) in Bingen from 6-8 p.m.
On May 5, Mt. View Grange in White Salmon will continue the Wild About Nature series with more Fish and Wildlife experts discussing Wildlife cameras and Columbia Gorge early naturalists; event runs from 6-8 p.m.
At 1 p.m., Sat., May 6, Ellen Donoghue, Ph.D., of Ardent Nature will share mindfulness practices that help cultivate a lasting sense of resilience at the Rheingarten Park gazebo in White Salmon. Suggested donation $15; no one will be turned away. Donoghue will share how resilience helps us rebound after setbacks and feel more at ease with the ebbs and flows of life. Email registration to ellen@ardentnature.com.
Finally, join scientists and activists to discuss the impact of climate change in the Columbia Gorge region. Meet like-minded people. Make plans for action! Co-sponsored by Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network and Friends of the White Salmon River, May 20, 8:30-5p Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum More Details can be found at www.eventbrite.com/e/adapting-to-climate-change-in-the-gorge-tickets-520165046657.
You should be able to find an event or two to engage in celebrating our beautiful region with community connection, education or action.
