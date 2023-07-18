WHITE SALMON — A city-wide chip sealing project started July 18 at 6 a.m. on a variety of roads described to be in “good, fair, and poor condition,” as identified by the Washington State Transportation Improvement Board.
The project is scheduled for completion at 5 p.m. July 20.
“Road wear and cracks come in all shapes and sizes, and no pavement is immune to cracking. If left untreated, those cracks are only the start of more significant problems, from potholes all the way to sub-base failure,” said a press release.
The City of White Salmon is requesting there be no parking on the various project locations during the project dates. Violators will be towed at the owner’s expense per RCW 46.55.113(2i).
See the city’s website for the full list of streets affected for July 18-20 at tinyurl.com/yf95wyu9.
