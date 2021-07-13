The Dalles — City of The Dalles offices resumed normal hours beginning June 30, with some exceptions.
City Hall and Police Department will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Traffic Court will continue to be held via Zoom until Sept. 1; Public Works Offices will be open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Appointments are recommended for meetings with staff, to assure availability.
To arrange an appointment from the respective department: Community Development/Planning: 541-296-5481 Ext. 1125; Finance/Utility Billing: 541-296-5481 Ext. 1111; Traffic Court: 541-296-5481 Ext. 1124; City Manager/City Clerk: 541-296-5481 Ext. 1119; Human Resources: 541-296-5481 Ext. 4448; and Public Works: 541-296-5481 Ext. 2001
City council, committee and commission meetings will continue to be via Zoom until September.
