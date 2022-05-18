The City of White Salmon will be taking public comment during two public hearings this week regarding a six-year transportation plan and a six-year capital facilities/improvements plan.
Each year the city is required to update and adopt its six-year transportation program. This year, the program carries forward the same projects from last year except for the Garfield roundabout project, which is anticipated to be completed in 2022.
The city is also soliciting comments for its upcoming capital facilities/ capital improvement program. Its adoption means the city will be able to use its accumulated real estate excise taxes for its capital projects.
The City Operations Committee will also be discussing the capital projects at their May 17 meeting, after press deadline.
Currently within the plan the city has allocated over $32 million for capital projects through 2028.
2022 will see major investments in the city’s water system, including replacing the main water transmission line from the Buck Creek reservoir, which is being funded through a mixture of a USDA loan, grants, and city revenues.
Unknown for now is whether the city will be including funding towards the White Salmon Valley pool project, which is being administered by the White Salmon Valley Pool Metropolitan Park District.
According to the proposed plan, the city’s real estate excise taxes would go to funding transportation capital projects as well as parks, recreation and public facilities capital projects. $50,000 is being allocated towards repairing the city hall clock and bells; as well, $75,000 would go towards funding a replacement of the Rheingarten playground equipment.
Water goals to be updated
Also to be discussed at this week’s city council meeting is a potential update to the city’s goals on water usage.
According to a staff memo, the city has not met its goals for reducing water usage and leakage that were adopted in 2014. Those goals included a one percent reduction in average gallons per equivalent residential unit per day, as well as a 25% reduction in leakage through the distribution system in 2018.
According to the staff memo, water usage in the city actually increased 3.3% since 2014, and leakage from the distribution system has rised to 32.6%.
The city is proposing two new goals to be discussed this Wednesday, including a two percent reduction in average gallons per equivalent residential unit per day, and a reduction in its distribution system leakage by 25% by 2028.
The goals and measures will be included in the updated water system plan the council is expected to adopt later this summer.
