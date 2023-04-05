As of March 27, The Dalles City Council will no longer offer remote access to executive sessions for media representatives, according to an email from City Attorney Jonathan Kara.
Executive sessions are meetings closed to the public, often following regular city council meetings. According to ORS 192.660, only certain subjects can be closed to the public, such as pending litigation or real property transactions.
Oregon is unique, as it is the only state that allows media representatives to attend closed sessions, with exceptions for matters of labor negotiation. Additionally, if a public entity was involved in pending litigation with a media organization, representatives from that organization would not be able to attend executive sessions on that matter.
However, virtually offering executive sessions, or open sessions for that matter, was a new development that arose due to the pandemic. As Oregon requires public entities to allow media to attend executive sessions, when there were only virtual meetings, media needed to be included. Now that cities have begun to transition back to in-person meetings, it is no longer necessary or required to offer executive sessions virtually.
According to Kara, the city has no intention of getting rid of virtual open sessions, as it makes it more accessible for the public. With executive sessions, however, holding them virtually created certain risks, as the sessions could be recorded or shared with other, non-permitted people who may be in the room, particularly when representatives have their cameras off.
“Recently, a group of city attorneys from across Oregon discussed the relative benefits and consequences associated with cities continuing to offer news media representatives the option to remotely attend executive sessions,” Kara wrote in an email. “Their consensus, echoed by the League of Oregon Cities, was cities should discontinue the practice.”
As always, media representatives will be allowed to attend executive sessions in-person, Kara said.
Commented