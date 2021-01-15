The Dalles — City of The Dalles Economic Recovery Grant (Relief Grant) will begin accepting applications from eligible small businesses and small non-profits, based in The Dalles, on Jan. 15. The application period will close at 5 p.m. on Jan. 22.
The goal of the Relief Grant is to provide immediate financial relief to The Dalles’ hardest hit small businesses and non-profits in the form of unrestricted grants to support rent, employee salaries, and operating costs as a stop-gap relief. Grant funds to be awarded the last week of January.
The following details and parameters define the Relief Grant:
- $100,000 in available funds
- Applications accepted: Jan. 15 -22 at 5 p.m.
- Standard grant award up to $2,500
Businesses meeting the following criteria are eligible to apply:
- “Brick and Mortar” commercial businesses or small not-for-profits serving customers and constituents in a premise that is open to the general public
- Business is located within the 97058-zip code
- Current business license number with the State of Oregon
- Demonstrated negative financial impact from COVID-19
- 25 or fewer FTE (full time equivalent) employees
- Business is open, or intends to re-open after restrictions lift
Priority will be given to the following:
- First priority will be given to fitness facility businesses
- Second priority will be given to non-corporate restaurants who were required to reduce their normal operations to curbside and/or delivery service.
- Third priority will be given to other businesses that did not receive the City of The Dalles Small Business Relief Grant that was issued in December 2020.
Please note: All businesses are encouraged to apply even if they do not fall into a priority category.
For more information, including details on criteria about the grant, please email or call the City of The Dalles, jkrueger@ci.the-dalles.or.us or 541-296-5481 ext. 1118; apply HERE.
