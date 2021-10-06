The Dalles City Council reviewed a potential water agreement with Google, also called Design LLC, at their regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 27.
According to Mayor Rich Mays, there are two ongoing potential agreements with Google, both which will come up again in more depth at a future council meeting. The first is the Strategic Investment Program for development of Google properties, which will ultimately be decided on by the Wasco County Commissioners.
The second agreement, which was the main subject of the Sept. 27 meeting, is a water agreement between Google and the city.
Both agreements come as Google pursues the development of a new data center on the old aluminum smelter site.
Because the city’s current Water System Master Plan is 15 years old, it did not anticipate the type of development that would take place on the smelter site, according to a staff report written by Public Works Director Dave Anderson.
Because of this, the city had three different analyses performed in regard to city water usage, in order to determine the viability of Google’s requests as well as to understand the city’s water needs.
The first and most directly related study, conducted by environmental consultant GSI Water Solutions, found that the city’s current water system capacity is 9.9 million gallons per day, according to the report. The study also found that if the city were to fully build out to the Urban Growth Boundary and reach its ultimate limits, its water demand would be 17.5 million gallons per day.
In order to make it so the city would be able to meet that demand someday, GSI’s report proposed a three-pronged plan to address potential water shortages. First, the city would need to develop all existing groundwater sources. Because the city is in a “critical groundwater area” no brand new rights to water can be acquired. However, there are 5 million gallons of undeveloped rights currently in The Dalles, Anderson said.
The second prong would be acquiring the water rights to the wells located on the aluminum smelter site, which are currently owned by Google. The rights from Google would be worth 3.8 million gallons a day.
Anderson explained that these rights are existing rights already owned by Google, thereby making them available despite the critical groundwater area. Google could transfer those rights to the city, which would give the city the ability to determine what to do with that water.
Finally, the third prong detailed an ASR, Aquifer Storage and Recovery plan, through which existing aquifers would be used like a reservoir and filled with treated water, which is a proven technology used by other municipalities to replenish aquifers, Anderson said.
The second study was conducted by RH2 Engineering and focused on infrastructure and utility improvements that could be made.
The third study was performed by environmental engineering and planning firm Maul Foster & Alongi, who made sure groundwater quality of any potential new wells would be adequate. They were able to find a few viable areas for new wells.
Because the first study showed that Google’s water rights would be important to future growth, the agreement with Google focuses around those rights. Google would be expected to provide the city with the water rights for 3.8 million gallons a day.
There are also other expectations of the corporation detailed in the report. Google would agree to work with the city on the design, financing, and construction of eight water utility projects in The Dalles, the total cost of which totals to be around $28.5 million paid for by Google, Anderson said. These projects include construction of new wells and reservoirs.
The 3.8 million gallons from the Google water right would be accessed by two wells built by Google as part of the eight projects.
Anderson said the rest of the needed water could be supplied by currently unused groundwater rights.
Anderson said the rights provided by Google are greater than the amount of water requested by Google.
The amount of water requested by Google was not disclosed and will not be as, according to city attorney Jonathan Kara at the meeting, the amount of water used by Google to cool their machinery is a “valid trade secret.”
According to Anderson’s report, in exchange for Google’s end of the bargain, the city must also do certain things, though Anderson said many of the agreed upon actions would’ve happened either way.
The city, under the agreement, would need to implement an ASR Monitoring Plan. Anderson said this is already underway, and will happen with or without an agreement with Google.
The city would also agree to accept the eight projects created by Google once they were completed to city standards.
Additionally, the city will need to update its Water Master Plan within one year of the agreement. Anderson said the agreement needed to be updated anyways, and would’ve been within the next five years.
The agreement also means the city will have to fund and implement improvements to the water system’s resiliency, in line with the findings from the second study conducted. It will also need to use the ASR as is practical.
The city will also need to credit the cost of certain Google system development charges as allowed by municipal code, which Anderson said would happen with or without the agreement.
Finally, the city would need to agree they would not discriminate against Google in assessment of fees, rates, and other charges, instead treating them like any other company.
They will also agree to work with Google if new rules related to temperature of wastewater arise.
After Anderson’s presentation, many residents still raised questions and concerns about Google’s usage of the water, especially because the amount was undisclosed. Though Anderson answered and addressed many of these issues, many residents still seemed unhappy about the agreement by the end of the meeting.
All questions and concerns that were brought up and/or answered at the meeting can be seen in the archived livestream of the Sept. 27 meeting, which can be found on the City of The Dalles YouTube page.
The water agreement with Google is expected to come before the council for a vote at the city council meeting on Oct. 25. The meeting will occur via Zoom, and will also be streamed live on the city’s YouTube.
