Chris Longinetti

Chris Longinetti has been selected as finance director for the City of Hood River.

 Contributed photo

Following an extensive search process, the City of Hood River has selected Chris Longinetti as its new finance director. He brings a wealth of municipal and corporate financial experience throughout the Pacific Northwest to his new position with the city, said a press release.

He replaces Will Norris, who worked for the city for nearly six years as the finance director and also served as the assistant city manager. In July, Norris accepted a finance manager position working fro MERC (Metropolitan Exposition Recreation Commission) Venues in the Portland Metro area.