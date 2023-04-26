Following an extensive search process, the City of Hood River has selected Chris Longinetti as its new finance director. He brings a wealth of municipal and corporate financial experience throughout the Pacific Northwest to his new position with the city, said a press release.
He replaces Will Norris, who worked for the city for nearly six years as the finance director and also served as the assistant city manager. In July, Norris accepted a finance manager position working fro MERC (Metropolitan Exposition Recreation Commission) Venues in the Portland Metro area.
Longinetti’s 30 years of experience working in finance were primarily in leadership and advisory roles. Most recently, he worked as the financial and municipal projects manager for a consulting firm, leading project management for a joint use facility for the City of Mosier. Prior to that, he had spent eight years as the chief financial officer for McMenamins, Inc. Throughout his career, he has also worked in municipal government in the Bay Area, managed assets and administered investment decisions for real estate development.
He has hit the ground running in his new role as finance director, preparing for budget committee meetings in May, completing annual updates to the fee schedule, and familiarizing himself with the City’s various departments.
“Our City is fortunate to welcome a seasoned finance professional who will bring deep knowledge and a fresh perspective to the organization,” said City Manager Abigail Elder. “His experience and skills will help us continue the City’s practice of smart management, fiscal transparency and careful stewardship of public funds.”
Longinetti received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Indiana University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of California, Berkeley.
