HOOD RIVER — Between urban renewal projects, funding affordable housing and approving the annual budget, City Manager Abigail Elder and the City of Hood River have a busy summer ahead of them.
Since the beginning of May, Elder and the budget committee have been meeting weekly to discuss the proposed Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget. It is Elder’s job to consult with all departments that are involved in the city’s budget and generate a budget that fits the wants and needs of each department. This year’s budget will be her second budget proposal for the City of Hood River, and since she was hired in November 2021, she has expressed her gratitude for the work of previous administrations.
“One thing I greatly appreciate is the city has been fiscally careful,” said Elder. “We (the city) are in a good spot financially, which is not true for every city government ... we’re not in a spot where we have to cut back or rollback services.”
On May 3, the budget committee and other city staff elected Grant Polson to the chair position and Gary Reed as the vice chair. Elder then presented the budget message to the budget committee. The proposed FY23-24 budget is based on the assumption that revenue from transient lodging tax, parking charges and the municipal court will continue to remain steady at pre-pandemic levels. With the presumed return to pre-pandemic levels, the city announced they have secured a grant to add a new firefighter position to the Hood River Fire Department.
“The state will pay 90% for a new firefighter position for the first year, and then 75% the next year,” said Elder. “But overall, it’s almost a $350,000 to $400,000 grant.”
Since 2013, the firefighting staff at the HRFD has remained at 16 full-time employees (FTE), while the population has increased by 16% and call volume by 41%.
Elder is also looking to add another sergeant position to the Hood River Police Department. Currently there are two, and Elder hopes to promote a current officer to the leadership position. According to the budget, current sergeants are working exclusively during the nighttime which makes it difficult to attend trainings or take time off.
“It’s not very often we add positions,” said Elder. She is hoping the budget is approved by June 12.
A hot topic among the city council and residents is the use of urban renewal. Currently the proposed Westside Urban Renewal District is 400 acres.
“It’s almost four times bigger than anything we’ve ever done before,” said Elder.
She is hoping a dedicated position for urban renewal will help continue the project along and remove the work load from city staffers.
“How urban renewal gets handled right now is it’s a portion of my time, it’s a portion of Dustin’s (Nilsen, city planning director) time, it’s a portion of Chris (Longinetti) our finance director’s time, and others,” she said.
Until that happens, city staffers will continue public outreach with a virtual informational session on May 23 from 6-7 p.m. To attend the webinar, the city is asking people to register at bit.ly/3LCLYCn. There will be a survey available after the webinar. They will then take what they learned form the survey and webinar to the city council. If council approves of the plan, city consultants will present to the county commission in July or August. After the taxing districts — Library, Parks and Rec, Westside Fire Department, etc. — have had their say and council approves a final plan, the new Westside Urban Renewal District will be come official on Jan. 1, 2024.
“There’s a lot of activities in the next four months,” said Elder. “So far feedback has generally been pretty good. People recognize that this is a good tool for developing Westside.”
While she feels confident about the new positions and urban renewal districts, Elder said the city’s infrastructure costs make her unsure what the future holds. Other entities around the county have seen inflation, supply chain issues and construction costs affect timelines. Elder said the city’s road fund is lower than expected because construction costs for the Cascade and Rand Road intersection have risen. The city is also being more aggressive in replacing water and sewer pipes.
At the May 8 City Council meeting Public Works Director Rich Rice came to the council with news that they had been incorrectly charging Significant Industrial Users (SIU) discharge for more than a year, a total loss of $100,000. The city had been undercharging Full Sail Brewing Company, Hood River Juice Company, pFriem Family Brewing Company and Turtle Island Foods. Rice and Elder both cite a change in software that caused the mistake, and the council agreed to accept the loss and move on.
“It’s like the worst. You feel terrible for them. I feel terrible for us,” said Elder. “So we’re trying to get things really back on track so that we can start working on other industrial pretreatment projects.”
To find out more about the proposed FY 23-24 budget, visit the City of Hood River website.
