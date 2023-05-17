HOOD RIVER — Between urban renewal projects, funding affordable housing and approving the annual budget, City Manager Abigail Elder and the City of Hood River have a busy summer ahead of them.

Since the beginning of May, Elder and the budget committee have been meeting weekly to discuss the proposed Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget. It is Elder’s job to consult with all departments that are involved in the city’s budget and generate a budget that fits the wants and needs of each department. This year’s budget will be her second budget proposal for the City of Hood River, and since she was hired in November 2021, she has expressed her gratitude for the work of previous administrations.