THE DALLES — On Tuesday, Jan. 17, The Dalles City Council met in a special session in order to add an amendment to the city’s airport management agreement with Klickitat County and Aviation Management Services.
City Manager Matthew Klebes explained in a staff report that a portion of the contract allows for an extension of up to three years; however, the language in the contract is unclear as to when the expiration date for extension is.
According to Klebes, the contract can be read two different ways: If the contract is not extended by Jan. 22, 2023, it will expire by April 30, 2023, or if the city and council do not reach mutual agreement for the extension, it will expire April 30. The addition of the amendment was to clarify the language, giving the city until April 30 to extend the agreement, in order to give staff time to work with the other involved parties to negotiate the extension.
Klebes said at the meeting that, as of Tuesday evening, the airport board and Klickitat County had already approved the amendment, meaning only the city’s approval was still acquired.
The city council voted unanimously to approve the amendment. City staff will now work with Aviation Management Services and Klickitat County on an extension, which will come before the council before the confirmed expiration date of April 30.
