Columbia Gorge Regional Airport

The Columbia Gorge Regional Airport is located at 600 Dallesport Road in Dallesport, Wash.

 Alana Lackner photo

THE DALLES — On Tuesday, Jan. 17, The Dalles City Council met in a special session in order to add an amendment to the city’s airport management agreement with Klickitat County and Aviation Management Services.

City Manager Matthew Klebes explained in a staff report that a portion of the contract allows for an extension of up to three years; however, the language in the contract is unclear as to when the expiration date for extension is.