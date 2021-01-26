The City of Cascade Locks has an opening on City Council.
Council plans to make an appointment next month to fill the position vacated in late 2020 by Sara Patrick. The appointee will serve the remainder of a four-year term to expire Dec. 31, 2022. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Jan. 29. Any eligible person interested in the appointment should submit a letter stating interest and qualifications to City Administrator Gordon Zimmerman at City Hall or via gzimmerman@cascade-locks.or.us. The council will review the letters of interest Feb. 8.
