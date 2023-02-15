WHITE SALMON — The City of White Salmon is contemplating moving the community youth center, and is engaging the White Salmon Valley School District in conversation to consider a move to the empty space in the district-owned Parks Building, next to Rheingarten Park.
Mayor Marla Keethler said she and City Manager Troy Rayburn visited the former site of Insitu’s offices in the park center for an initial review of the facility recently, and is speaking with Superintendent Sean McGeeney to determine its viability as an alternative site.
The city approved an extension of a previous contract with Seattle-based ARC Architects in December last year to begin conducting a feasibility study to prepare materials to guide the city towards making a decision based on three alternatives, including potentially moving the youth center to the school district-owned parks building. The study will also examine the feasibility of bringing community-based amenities to the Mt. Adams Grange Hall, such as a community kitchen and other improvements identified during previous consideration of building a brand new community center.
Keethler made clear that her preference for an alternative site for the youth center would be to move the center to an existing facility. Through the past year the city was considering building an entirely new facility that could provide additional amenities — the original contract explored the option of constructing a building on the site across from Whitson — but last year’s vote against the Walker House purchase was a reset for city officials on seeking financing for large-scale projects, she said.
With Insitu departing the Parks Building last year, the vacant space is looking like an appealing opportunity to move on this project. What to do with the community youth center has been a topic of discussion for some time, at least since Keethler had been on the city council.
“What’s appealing about it is it presents an opportunity to get the youth center into a new location on a quicker timeline,” she said.
The architectural firm is not only reviewing the property for an alternative youth center but also for the possibility of using the space for early childhood care. The current youth center, owned by WAGAP, caters towards children in an after-school setting, and the addition of an early childhood care center for kids below school-age would be an expansion of community-provided services. The youth center receives its funding through yearly budget allotments from the cities of Bingen and White Salmon as well as Klickitat County.
Keethler said city and WAGAP officials tours the facility and found it viable for the project and worth investing time to consider the option.
“Our goal with this is to evaluate if it feels like it’s enough of a size that it could house the center, but also evaluate what would be some modifications we might want to make to that space to make sure it is meeting the needs that the youth center has, and that it’s accessible for all the kids that would be needing to access the youth center,” she said.
McGeeney said the district’s role is waiting for the feasibility study to be completed so that discussions can be made with additional information.
The community youth center, opened in 1994, doesn’t meet mobility requirements defined in the American Disability Act, said Keethler, and that the building does not insulate heat all that well.
Her current preliminary plan is to then find a way to convert the property into an affordable housing solution.
The feasibility study is estimated to be completed in August. That completed material would then be used to determine what a lease or inter-local agreement with the district might look like, and draw a larger picture about what costs would be needed for a renovation.
The expectation is currently that WAGAP would be responsible for operating and maintaining the youth center.
Keethler said it’s unknown currently what direction the city would go to determine the responsible party for operating an early childhood care facility, but once the parties agree on a leasing or ownership agreement of the property, they will consider to enter into a partnership wit an existing provider to fill the need for additional child care.
“We’ve heard from many people that the issue is not just about the lack of providers, but some of the barriers for a single child care provider to be investing in getting a space created or retrofitted to meet all of the licensing requirements. So we’re undertaking this with that kind of a curiously, and also intentional exploration,” she said.
Later in the year the city will be undergoing outreach within the community to bring more stakeholders to the table to understand what are their needs and whether an opportunity for partnership exists.
This article was updated to clarify that the Grange Hall is being considered within the study to determine if there are improvements that the city could support to meet some of the original needs the city identified when considering building a brand new community center. The original version of this article misidentified the Grange Hall as an option for a future youth center.
Commented