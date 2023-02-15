WS Parks Building

The Parks Building houses the White Salmon Valley School District office and the Underwood Conservation District. The empty space inside is being considered for a youth center. 

 Jacob Bertram photo

WHITE SALMON — The City of White Salmon is contemplating moving the community youth center, and is engaging the White Salmon Valley School District in conversation to consider a move to the empty space in the district-owned Parks Building, next to Rheingarten Park.

Mayor Marla Keethler said she and City Manager Troy Rayburn visited the former site of Insitu’s offices in the park center for an initial review of the facility recently, and is speaking with Superintendent Sean McGeeney to determine its viability as an alternative site.