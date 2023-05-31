CGN City of Hood River
Noah Noteboom photo

HOOD RIVER — During the May 22 Hood River City Council meeting, councilors heard updates on psilocybin, Columbia Area Transit (CAT) grant opportunities and annexation of land into city limits for additional middle housing development. The city is also considering a change to the Land Acknowledgment Statement and City Manager Abigail Elder spoke to the City of Hood River’s middle housing code.

Heidi Venture of Vital Reset provided an update on her psilocybin — more commonly known as “magic mushrooms” — service center in west Hood River. Located at 1020 Wasco St. in Suite J, Vital Reset will soon be Hood River’s first psilocybin treatment center. Venture said she has submitted an application with the Oregon Health Authority and lined up licensed employees, but awaits the official go-ahead from the OHA.