HOOD RIVER — During the May 22 Hood River City Council meeting, councilors heard updates on psilocybin, Columbia Area Transit (CAT) grant opportunities and annexation of land into city limits for additional middle housing development. The city is also considering a change to the Land Acknowledgment Statement and City Manager Abigail Elder spoke to the City of Hood River’s middle housing code.
Heidi Venture of Vital Reset provided an update on her psilocybin — more commonly known as “magic mushrooms” — service center in west Hood River. Located at 1020 Wasco St. in Suite J, Vital Reset will soon be Hood River’s first psilocybin treatment center. Venture said she has submitted an application with the Oregon Health Authority and lined up licensed employees, but awaits the official go-ahead from the OHA.
Demand is already apparent with 150 people already on her waitlist, she said. Venture hopes to create a space where people can find help with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and anxiety, or assist in self exploration and problem solving. She hopes to open her doors in July, but added that she has no control over when she can officially accept her first patient.
Amy Schlappi, Columbia Area Transit executive director, came to the council with a request to match a grant opportunity from the Oregon Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Carbon Reduction Program. Schlappi asked for a letter of support along with a 10% match in grant funds to assist in securing funds for an e-bike lending and rebate program. The proposal is titled “Ebike Library and Rebate Pilot,” and will encourage users to change mobility habits to “a more healthy and joyful mode of transportation.” Schlappi added CAT’s intention is to begin the pilot program in the city of Hood River with intentions to expand out to the Upper Valley and Cascade Locks. The total grant application would give CAT $800,000 over two years, and the City would add $10,000.
The city council approved annexation of 1.09 acres of land in their Urban Growth Boundary for development of property on Frankton Road. The land will be developed into six townhouses. The development will include the dedication of public right-of-way, installation of public and private utilities, construction of a new public street and improvements to Frankton Road and associated site improvements.
City of Hood River Community Engagement Coordinator Jackie Vanderpuye approached the city council with a proposal to create its own working group on the topic of respectfully addressing and honoring those who resided in the area before present time. The city council began reciting land acknowledgments in 2019, but they did not engage in a formal process of adopting their own.
“I’m proposing that we form a small working group of council members, as well as some staff to work together to take a step back and have a little bit more intent and purpose, as well as improve the process of actually conducting the research into this area and look at what other organizations in the area are doing,” said Vanderpuye.
Including Vanderpuye, councilors Gladys Rivera and Tim Counihan expressed willingness to join the working group.
“This also speaks to our resolution that we are going to continue learning and continue being inclusive towards those who have been marginalized,” said Rivera.
“I think the most basic question we have to ask is ‘Who are we doing this for?’” said Counihan.
On May 22, the city and Hood River Fire Department officially announced they were selected for a $384,025 grant from the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM). The award will help finance adding another firefighter to the department.
“This grant will help us to keep our community safe with an additional firefighter during our busiest times. We are grateful to the Oregon State Fire Marshal for providing this necessary support to local firefighting agencies like ours,” said Fire Chief Leonard Damian. “This additional staff member will allow us to respond more quickly to emergency service requests.”
The grant is awarded through OSFM’s Oregon Fire Service Capacity Grant, a program designed to provide funding for small and medium-sized Oregon fire agencies. Out of 102 applicants around the state, HRFD was one of the 33 selected for the grant program.
Mayor Paul Blackburn and City Councilor Mark Zanmiller have organized a community clean up with SOLVE Oregon on June 3 along west Cascade Avenue. SOLVE is a statewide non-profit organization that brings Oregonians together to improve our environment and build a legacy of stewardship.
Interested community members are encouraged to visit bit.ly/cleanupcascade for more information and to sign up.
