THE DALLES — On April 11, the City of The Dalles’ new public record policy went into effect, following its adoption at the regular city council meeting the night before.
The public records policy was introduced at the meeting by City Attorney Jonathan Kara who was responsible for drafting the policy, with help and input from City Manager Matthew Klebes.
Before Kara was brought on as an in-house attorney, he worked as the city’s legal counsel as part of the city’s contract with a local law firm and public records were a function of the city clerk’s office. Now that the city once again employs a city attorney, along with a part-time paralegal, the city attorney’s office is now ready to take back the “responsibility and privilege” of administering the public records policy, Kara said.
According to Kara, in taking over this duty, he was able to take a closer look at previous records policies, as well as realities currently faced by the office in order to see what needed to change and what could stay the same.
In accordance with Oregon law, cities are permitted to adopt reasonable rules necessary for the protection of its records, so long as those rules are not designed solely to make access to records more difficult, Kara explained. In the public records policy itself, it says the two main goals are to provide an “orderly, consistent and reasonable process” in filling records requests, as well as establishing the basis for a fee schedule.
According to the written policy, the city will acknowledge in writing that they have received a records request within five business days. The acknowledgment is also expected to give the expected fees for the requested records.
This acknowledgment may be different depending on the records request, with the city occasionally needing more information from the requester. Additionally, there are cases in which the city is not the custodian of the records requested, or in which the records do not exist. In these cases, the policy dictates that the acknowledgment email will communicate this. In some cases, the city may be prohibited by Oregon or federal law to acknowledge whether or not the records exist, in which case the city will cite the applicable law.
The city’s response with the records, so long as they are available, is to be provided no later than 10 business days after the acknowledgment of the request. However, this may be waived in specific circumstances, for example, if necessary staff are unavailable or there is a large volume of other requests also being processed by the city.
Any denial of records will be accompanied with a written explanation. If the requester wishes to appeal this decision, they are able to do so by petitioning the Wasco County District Attorney’s Office, as is state policy.
The policy also lists all exemptions to records that the city must disclose, which are in accordance with state law. Additionally, it explains that, in accordance with the Oregon Public Records Law, the city can establish fees to recover actual costs for making records available. This includes the costs for time and materials. A full list of the city’s public records fees is available at ormswd2.synergydcs.com/HPRMWebDrawer/RecordView/6242403.
Kara expressed pride in his work on the policy at the meeting.
“I believe it is the finest public records policy I could have drafted,” he said. “I put a lot of effort into making this as comprehensive yet as user-friendly as possible.”
Commented