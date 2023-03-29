Cheno Barajas, IBLV donation will sponsor seven VanCity players

A recent donation from Cheno Barajas and his non-profit, IBLV (I Believe), will help sponsor seven soccer players to play for the VanCity White Salmon Soccer Club. Barajas raised a total of $1,215 that will cover the registration fees for seven, possibly eight soccer players looking to further their careers on the pitch. A graduate of Columbia High School and Seattle University, Barajas wanted to help underprivileged athletes. His inspiration to help came from his own experiences as a young athlete growing up in the area.
“We were part of a team where there was a lot of talent, but we just didn’t have the resources to get out and express our talents,” said Barajas, who led the 2008 Bruins soccer team to a third place finish at the 1A state championships — best finish in program history.
He teamed up with VanCity coaches Dan Miller and Julio “Cesar” Sanchez. Discussions between the parties sparked the idea of doing a fundraiser. Barajas organized a 4x4x24 running challenge where entrants ran four miles, every four hours for a 24-hour period.
“I wanted there to be a cause behind why we’re doing this,” he added.
Barajas partnered with Sportsgrants Foundation founder, Scott Zagarino, who is known for helping raise more than $10 million dollars to help pay tuition for kids who have lost a parent in the military and other charitable causes.
Barajas started his brand to build self-confidence and make fitness available everyone.
“The purpose of IBLV is to inspire people to become the person they are meant to be,” said Barajas.
In a blog post on the IBLV website titled “Soccer could have saved us,” Barajas writes that there are certain athletes throughout the Gorge who don’t have the necessary access to resources needed to fulfill their potential.
“The reality is that we come from a community where we have to work twice as hard just to be at an even playing field with some of our peers/competition.
“That is just how things are ... But there is something I can do. I can help create an opportunity that will put those people who were born with a little less in a place that will give them a fair chance at success,” writes Barajas in the online entry.
Last season the VanCity team played their debut season in the Washington Premier League Division 2 and enjoyed a season with lots of successes.
They played well enough and placed high enough to be moved up to the WPL Division 1.
The team will starting training in the summer after the Columbia Bruins high school team wraps up their spring season.
If you are interested in finding out more information or want to donate, contact Dan Miller at miller.dan6@gmail.com or make donations out to VanCity White Salmon, c/o Dan Miller PO Box 1566 White Salmon, WA 98672.
