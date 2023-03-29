Cheno Barajas, IBLV donation will sponsor seven VanCity players

From left to right, Alfonso Serrato, coach Dan Miller, Cheno Barajas, Matt Miller, Ulices Huerta, Damian Sanchez, Luke Miller and coach Cesar Sanchez. An additional donation came in after the check was printed. The total donation will be $1,215.

 Contributed photo

A recent donation from Cheno Barajas and his non-profit, IBLV (I Believe), will help sponsor seven soccer players to play for the VanCity White Salmon Soccer Club. Barajas raised a total of $1,215 that will cover the registration fees for seven, possibly eight soccer players looking to further their careers on the pitch. A graduate of Columbia High School and Seattle University, Barajas wanted to help underprivileged athletes. His inspiration to help came from his own experiences as a young athlete growing up in the area.

“We were part of a team where there was a lot of talent, but we just didn’t have the resources to get out and express our talents,” said Barajas, who led the 2008 Bruins soccer team to a third place finish at the 1A state championships — best finish in program history.