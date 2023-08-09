Chandlor Bucklin, CHS class of 2019, graduates from West Point

WHITE SALMON — Chandlor Bucklin well remembers the “pinch me” moment of entering West Point in 2019 as a freshman, or plebe, as they are called.
He was one of just over 1,200 plebes, all standing in “beast barracks” with their newly shaven heads (women must wear buns), awaiting a series of grueling physical challenges.
This past May, he was among the 941 in his class who made it to graduation from the United States Military Academy.
Back in 2019, he was a recent grad of Columbia High School in White Salmon. He was a two-sport standout, graduated second in his class, and participated in lots of extracurriculars.
He was nervous heading to America’s oldest continuously active military garrison, where he’d join the best and brightest from across the nation, many of whom had family who also graduated from West Point.
“I thought everybody was going to be super squared-away Type A’s and I thought I’d be barely hanging on, bottom of the class, and you get into it and these upperclassmen and my classmates, they’re not all superhuman, like Captain America, just regular people like myself,” he said.
But, Bucklin is pretty squared away himself, and always has been. “I always had my own goals and my own plans. I didn’t need any prodding.”
And he came to realize that small-pond Columbia High School did prepare him well for West Point.
In high school, he knew he wanted to go into the military, and as a strong student, he knew his parents, Charley and Natalie Bucklin, were thinking he’d head to college.
His football coach, John Hallead, actually suggested both West Point and the Air Force Academy, which checked both boxes. And as a practical matter, he wouldn’t have student loans, and he’d have a guaranteed job upon graduation.
He graduated May 27 as a second lieutenant, the rank of all military academy graduates. His degree is in civil engineering, a field with broad career possibilities.
He never doubted he would graduate. “It’s definitely achievable and most people could do it if they put their minds to it. Be disciplined in your daily habits and you can get through just about anything.”
Getting in, and especially making it across the finish line, takes a litany of top-shelf traits: Being extremely driven, self-motivated, hardworking, organized, competent, competitive, able to prioritize, a natural leader.
While he never doubted he could do it, that is not to say he didn’t have his moments of struggle. “There were times when school was definitely stressful and challenging,” he said. “It seemed like you had way more stuff on your plate than you could possibly do, and weeks would bleed into each other. But to say it was insurmountably difficult, that isn’t accurate.”
His time at West Point included the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like most students, he switched to remote schooling after spring break of 2020, his plebe year.
By July 2020 he was back on campus for summer training, but in the fall they still did some classes remotely from their barracks (actually dorm rooms with two to three students each). Everything changed, from lunch schedules to cohorting students to adding ventilation to spaces and masking. By the second semester of sophomore year, he was mostly back in the classroom.
After graduation, where Vice President Kalama Harris spoke, Bucklin had 60 days off. He recently moved to Fort Moore in Georgia for the Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course.
In about nine to 12 months, he’ll head to Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, to be a part of the 11th Airborne Division.
There, he’ll eventually lead a platoon. About 20-25% of new Army 2nd Lieutenants commissioned each year come from West Point, meaning that about a quarter of the Officer Corps are Academy graduates.
Bucklin describes his graduation from West Point as a proud achievement but not uncommon among fellow officers.
He’s looking forward to Alaska for the chance to do the things he loves, like fishing, hunting, and enjoying the outdoors. He’s also excited to be part of an airborne unit, which means he gets to jump out of airplanes.
“Gravity does all the work,” he said. “It’s not that hard. You just need to exit OK, and if you’re falling faster than everyone else, just pop your reserve. I think it’s pretty straightforward, just land with your knees and feet together.”
Everyone who graduates from West Point must serve five years of active duty and then three years in the Army reserves. It was a regular topic for students to discuss whether they’d do “five and fly,” meaning leave the military after their required term, or stay longer.
Bucklin hasn’t made a firm decision on the length of his Army career and thinks it’s foolish to predict what will happen when he hasn’t even really started his post-academy military career. “Planning your exit before you’re really into something” doesn’t make much sense, he said.
But one exit he did definitely plan before he got into it was graduation from West Point, and as for that, it’s mission accomplished.
