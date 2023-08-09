Chandlor Bucklin, CHS class of 2019, graduates from West Point

Chandlor Bucklin, a 2019 graduate of Columbia High School in White Salmon, is pictured with his parents, Charley and Natalie Bucklin, at his May 27 graduation from West Point, the United States Military Academy. 

 Contributed photo

WHITE SALMON — Chandlor Bucklin well remembers the “pinch me” moment of entering West Point in 2019 as a freshman, or plebe, as they are called.

He was one of just over 1,200 plebes, all standing in “beast barracks” with their newly shaven heads (women must wear buns), awaiting a series of grueling physical challenges.

Chandlor Bucklin graduated from West Point May 27 as a second lieutenant, the rank of all military academy graduates. His degree is in civil engineering, a field with broad career possibilities.