The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association is inviting local musicians to join its ensembles as they begin a new season of in-person rehearsals and performances. Artistic Director and Conductor Mark Steighner said, “Whether you are a singer or play an instrument, there is probably a place for you in a CGOA performing group.”
CGOA ensembles include the Gorge Sinfonietta, the Voci Choir, the Jazz Collective Big Band, the Youth Choir and the Stages Musical Theatre company. With the exception of a Stages production, none of the ensembles require an audition.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be of concern to CGOA musicians as well as the community, and the CGOA Board has created a set of protocols for rehearsals.
“Of course, those may change,” Steighner said, “as state and county restrictions and recommendations change. Our protocols were developed to keep everyone as safe as possible, while still allowing us to resume rehearsals and prepare for our new season of performances.”
A complete summary of the protocols is available on the CGOA website gorgeorchestra.org, but basically, all participants must show proof of being fully vaccinated or provide a current, negative COVID test prior to each rehearsal. Additionally, musicians in rehearsal will be masked and socially distanced. “The response from our musicians, and many of them are in the medical field, has been very positive.”
In past years, CGOA ensembles have rehearsed at Hood River Valley High School, but due to restrictions on outside use of school district facilities in September, the ensembles will be moving to other locations until schools are available. The Jazz Collective will rehearse on Sundays from 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM (beginning Sept. 12), the Sinfonietta will rehearse at Valley Christian Church on Tuesdays from 7-9 p.m. (beginning Sept. 7) and the Voci Choir will rehearse at Valley Christian Church on Monday evenings from 6:30-8 p.m. (starting Sept. 13).
Additional information is available at gorgeorchestra.org or by emailing Steighner at info@gorgeorchestra.org.
