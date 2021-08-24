THE DALLES — As the Delta variant of COVID-19 raises public concern over large gatherings, Columbia Gorge Community College is modifying its plans for a ribbon-cutting at the college’s new workforce skills center and student residential hall in September.
While the ribbon-cutting is still planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, the college will offer a livestream of the event for people who do not wish to attend in person. The college is encouraging people to participate via the livestream, while still keeping the ribbon-cutting open to those who prefer to attend in person.
Masks will be required at the ribbon-cutting, outdoors as well as indoors.
Commented