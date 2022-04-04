Central Gorge Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who are ready and willing to help you with your home gardening questions. Master Gardeners have received training through the winter months from OSU professors on topics of botany, entomology, soil science, plant diseases, pest control, weed management and more. OSU Extension Master Gardener volunteers are now ready to answer your home garden related questions throughout the 2022 growing season at Master Gardener Plant Clinics. These Plant Clinics will be held regularly, April through October throughout the Central Gorge.
Master Gardener volunteers will gather information from you about your gardening issue, inspect the sample that you provide and do research before providing you with more information and suggested solutions. When bringing in a plant sample, a freshly gathered one is best. Please also bring a healthy sample of the same plant if possible. Photos of the extent of the disease/damage are helpful. For pest problems, bring in the pest for accurate identification and control suggestions. It may be necessary to search at night with a flashlight to catch nocturnal pests. Place your pest sample in a container, and then the freezer as a humane way to prepare the pest for identification. For other pests, collect leaves, stems and branches where the pests have attacked the plant. Put your samples in a clean plastic bag or other disposable container and bring them to the OSU Hood River Extension Master Gardener Plant Clinic office at 2990 Experiment Stations Drive, Hood River, on Mondays, 1-4 p.m., and Thursdays 9 a.m. to noon. You can expect your question(s) to be researched and receive a reply with diagnosis and suggestions for your question(s) in about a week, possibly two depending on the volume of client questions that are being researched at the time. Common and seasonal questions are often answered more rapidly.
Central Gorge Master Gardeners will hold Plant Clinics from April through October at the OSU Extension Office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River, each week on Monday 1-4 p.m. and Thursday 9 a.m. to noon; Dickey Farms, 806 W. Steuben St., Bingen, on the first Saturday of the month, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tum-A-Lum Lumber, 408 Highway 35, Hood River, on the third Saturday of the month, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Hood River Supply, 1995 12th St., Hood River, on the second, fourth and fifth Saturdays of the month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Special Event Plant Clinics can be found at various festivals and events throughout the Central Gorge all season.
Questions and samples can also be dropped off Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. at the OSU Extension Office, Hood River, or emailed to hood.mastergardener@oregonstate.edu. If you prefer to call, you can leave a message at 541-386-3343 ext 39259. Master Gardeners will return your call during their next scheduled office hours.
Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics are a free service offered to home gardeners through your OSU Hood River County Extension Service.
