Residents like Bonnie Kempen, above, received a rose, sent by the Cupid Crew, and a card made by community members.

 Melodie Davis photo

THE DALLES — Columbia Basin Care celebrated Valentine’s Day in style on Feb. 14 with the help from Wish of a Lifetime’s Cupid Crew, Harmony of the Gorge’s Valentines Quartet and handmade Valentine’s cards made by students and community members.

Harmony of the Gorge is a group of women dedicated to achieving musical excellence and personal growth by providing quality education and opportunities to perform and promote the art form of four-part acappella harmony. In their own words, they love to sing and have fun together, and they brought their cheer to Columbia Basin Care’s residents, singing beautifully and making it a day to remember.

Residents enjoyed the harmonies of the Valentines Quartet at Columbia Basin Care on Feb. 14.