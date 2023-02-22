Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
THE DALLES — Columbia Basin Care celebrated Valentine’s Day in style on Feb. 14 with the help from Wish of a Lifetime’s Cupid Crew, Harmony of the Gorge’s Valentines Quartet and handmade Valentine’s cards made by students and community members.
Harmony of the Gorge is a group of women dedicated to achieving musical excellence and personal growth by providing quality education and opportunities to perform and promote the art form of four-part acappella harmony. In their own words, they love to sing and have fun together, and they brought their cheer to Columbia Basin Care’s residents, singing beautifully and making it a day to remember.
The Cupid Crew is a part of Wish of a Lifetime, who work to combat the negative effects of isolation for older adults and strengthen intergenerational connections. Every year for Valentine’s Day, they send roses for the residents to be handed out by Columbia Basin Care staff and Consonus volunteers. This Valentine’s Day, staff member dressed up in their Valentines best, handed out roses, cards, and chocolates to mark the special occasion.
The cards were supplied by Miss Rodine’s fourth grade students at Mosier Community School. They all took their time to create beautiful cards with thoughtful messages written inside for all of the residents at Columbia Basin, some of whom did not expect to receive any cards at all and were overjoyed at such a kindness.
A women’s craft group also brought some cards that they and friends created to give to residents, simply because they wanted to brighten someone’s day. To receive such thoughtful gifts from the community really highlighted what Valentine’s Day is all about: The love for others.
Columbia Basin Care is located at 1015 Webber St., The Dalles. For more information call 541-296-2156 or visit www.colbasin.com.
