Columbia Area Transit

Mobility hub locations on CATs new transportation master plan. 

HOOD RIVER — For the past two years, Columbia Area Transit has been reworking their master plan for the Hood River public transportation routes. The new plan is nearing completion after community outreach and advisories, though there is still need for more feasibility studies in certain areas.

Executive Director at Columbia Area Transit (CAT) Amy Schlappi presented the preliminary routes to the Hood River County Board of Commissioners at their April meeting.