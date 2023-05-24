Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HOOD RIVER — For the past two years, Columbia Area Transit has been reworking their master plan for the Hood River public transportation routes. The new plan is nearing completion after community outreach and advisories, though there is still need for more feasibility studies in certain areas.
Executive Director at Columbia Area Transit (CAT) Amy Schlappi presented the preliminary routes to the Hood River County Board of Commissioners at their April meeting.
Schlappi detailed the outreach strategies used to gather input from as many locals as possible including surveys, information booths, and online presence. CAT set up informative stations in a variety of public spots while gathering local opinions and needs, including at The Next Door, One Community Health, Pine Street Bakery, the Hood River Library, and the orchards.
CAT’s new master plan is focusing on formalized stops, localized routes, and flexible pick-ups when necessary for first-and-last-mile access. Hood River itself is planned to be split into two separate linear routes rather than the current loop, which can take longer to ride than to walk to certain destinations. There is also a need for different stops depending on the time of day, as morning and daytime destinations are often different than in the evening. Many locals attested to the need for an easier way to get from the Heights or the Upper Valley to Downtown, but the new plan would also leave room for adjustments as urban development continues.
Schlappi highlighted the five main focus areas for the new plan, redrawing the district routes through Cascade Locks, Hood River West, Hood River East, Odell and Lower Highway 35, and Upper Valley and Upper Highway 35.
Though some of these areas require further outreach, popular public opinion is that the regional routes need more consistency and stability. This might look like fixed routes and schedule updates, as current route deviations make it difficult to catch transit. CAT’s goal is to adapt to the needs of the community by redrawing the routes, offering microtransit for first-and-last-mile access, and creating more permanent bus stops.
Schlappi said CAT understands the need for updates to the various types of stops in the region. The three types in Hood River are standard, shelter, mobility hubs, each of which is in need of clearer signage and better amenities. Mobility hubs can look very different depending on the hub, but they are equipped with different amenities from bathrooms to bike racks, carpooling or rideshare parking areas, shelters and benches, ebike or microtransit options, ride hailing, and more. New mobility hubs may be added to the region in order to help with stop permanency and route consistency. Standard stops and shelters need to be formalized with stable, up-to-date signage rather than the current signs that hang off poles and trashcans.
ODOT grants are available to secure more land for mobility hubs and park-n-rides, as well as regional or county services to help with microtransit to get residents to and from bus stops.
“Our intent is to make it quicker, easier, and more convenient for people to use public transit. CAT’s goal is to better meet the needs of the community, particularly members who can’t access the main route,” Schlappi said.
Unincorporated areas do not usually offer enough sidewalk or shoulder space for formalized stops, but that is an infrastructure challenge CAT is trying to address in their new master plan. Currently, annual passes for Columbia Area Transit are $40 for adults or $20 for kids and members of The Next Door Hood River Community. CAT plans to put out more surveys and offer more community discussions to gather ideas and needs from Gorge residents as the routes develop. The master plan is projected to be completed this year.
