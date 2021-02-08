Columbia Gorge CASA is recruiting volunteers to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates — or CASA volunteers — advocates for local children in foster care.
CASA volunteers come from all walks of life, educational backgrounds, and professional careers, said a press release. They are specially trained community members appointed by a judge to speak up for children who are involved in judicial proceedings related to abuse or neglect. CASA volunteers are oftentimes the only connection that a foster child is able to maintain throughout their time in foster care. Volunteer advocates commit to serving and speaking up for the children in foster care until they are in a safe and permanent home.
Columbia Gorge CASA has been serving children in Wasco, Hood River and Sherman counties for almost 15 years, and in recent years, has served an average of 145 children each year.
“It is our goal to have a volunteer advocate for every child in foster care in our community that needs one,” Bekah Fisher, CASA advocate supervisor, said. “In order for that to happen, we need about 15 new volunteers in the coming year.”
CASA is not a typical volunteer experience, said a press release. CASA volunteers should be able to commit to working on their case around 10-15 hours per month, and commit to at least 12 months or until their first case closes. While CASA volunteers have diverse careers, cultural backgrounds and interests, they all share the desire to make a positive difference in the life of a child, and they all do just that.
“Our volunteer advocates make a significant impact in the lives of children in our community,” Susan Erickson, CASA executive director, said. “Every child deserves to have someone in their corner when times get tough.”
Applicants for the CASA program must be at least 21 years old, have good oral and written communication skills, be objective, be able to interact with people of various educational and ethnic backgrounds, and be able to pass criminal background checks. Most importantly, applicants must have a heart for helping children.
CASA training is offered every fall and spring, with the next training beginning on March 1. All training sessions will be conducted virtually due to COVID-19. Individuals interested in this rewarding volunteer opportunity should contact Mike (Michelle) Mayfield, training coordinator, at mmayfield@gorgecasa.org or call 541-386-3468.
For more information about CASA visit their website at www.gorgecasa.org or follow the Columbia Gorge CASA’s Facebook page.
