A free CarFit Technician Training class will be held at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, The Dalles, on Saturday, April 30 from 1-4 p.m. For an appointment, call 541-296-4788 or visit www.car-fit.org.
CarFit is part of the AARP Driver Safety Program that takes approximately 20 minutes to complete. The pre-registered driver is directed to the Checkup Station in the parking lot and signs a mandatory waiver, completes a simple data sheet and then participates in a 12-point checklist with a trained CarFit technician.
The technician works with the driver to inform and educate about proper seatbelt and head restraint positions and use, seat adjustment, mirror adjustment (including blind spot checks) and a check of all lights, horn and windshield wipers. A vehicle walk-around and tire check, led by a certified occupational therapist, completes the training and is available to answer questions or make suggestions regarding vehicle fit. The driver will receive a resource bag with educational materials, along with a copy of the 12-point checklist.
