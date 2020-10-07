Dan Richardson
Four generations of my family call The Dalles home. I graduated from TDHS in 1991, working summers in the orchards. After a first career as a newspaper reporter and editor, I now work at a soil and water conservation district, helping small landowners manage their natural resources for the future.
How does your previous experience help qualify you for this position?
I serve on the city’s Budget Committee, have reported on a diverse number of local governments, have run a small business, and have served on volunteer boards. My communication skills, ability to move a committee to action, and a clear leadership vision will make me an effective city councilor.
Tell us why you are running for this office and list your top three concerns.
I am running to make a meaningful positive difference in my hometown, bringing a fresh, independent perspective to the council. I will help the city government navigate some upcoming challenges like pandemic recovery.
Three ideas I will bring to city council are:
One: Developing a unifying vision to revitalize downtown, and cultivating a supportive environment for our neighbors starting and running small businesses;
Two: Completing priority infrastructure projects, like the Dog River pipeline replacement;
Three: Fiscal prudence in the city’s budget, by setting clear goals and priorities.
How should the City of The Dalles respond to the lack of affordable housing, considering the recent urban growth boundary limitations announced by the Columbia River Gorge Commission?
This issue is growing more pressing every year, with more people moving in than there is housing available. Encouraging affordable housing, whether apartments or starter homes or other kinds, is much more complex than a boundary decision — or any single solution. The city needs to make planning for growth a priority, so that a full range of housing gets built, while aligning with existing neighborhood character and infrastructure capacity. There are many interlocking factors here. These are guided by our comprehensive land use plan, which was last amended in 2011. We need to update that plan.
Please give one specific suggestion you have for helping The Dalles businesses and residents recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rather than a piecemeal collection of ideas — like a small-business grant program — the city needs first a coherent recovery plan. The city should convene and lead a publicly transparent ad hoc group involving both agencies and residents, with a speedy timeframe to propose a coherent recovery plan.
Please describe one concrete goal you intend to achieve by the end of your term, if you are elected.
Building the Mill Creek Greenway trail — linking the Riverfront Trail with downtown and the heart of our community, and growing our quality-of-life infrastructure.
Forust Ercole
I was born and raised in San Diego. I graduated from Humboldt State University, where I met my wife. We relocated back to her hometown, The Dalles, and bought her childhood home. I now work remotely from home as a paralegal with my three-legged dog, Astrid, to keep me company.
How does your previous experience help qualify you for this position?
After completing the 2019 City of The Dalles Local Government Academy, I quickly became involved in my new hometown’s government. At the moment, I am proudly serving on The Dalles Historical Landmarks Commission and The Dalles Urban Renewal Budget Committee.
Tell us why you are running for this office and list your top three concerns.
Job creation and sustainability because more sustainable jobs and careers would promote civil growth and keep families in the area.
Low-cost housing so that families living in the area do not need to spend large portions of their wages on housing and can maintain a decent standard of living.
Road upgrade and maintenance because many roads in The Dalles are unpaved, worn from weather, without gutters, without sidewalk, etc. and need to be developed or maintained for proper traffic use and weather conditions.
How should the City of The Dalles respond to the lack of affordable housing, considering the recent urban growth boundary limitations announced by the Columbia River Gorge Commission?
I endorse undertaking the steps necessary to develop an inclusive, diverse, and sustainable plan to revive existing lots within the urban growth boundary limitations to become multifamily housing and apartment dwellings. Additionally, we need to work to support our native community in and around The Dalles by creating or establishing well-funded native American housing. I want to ensure housing for our homeless community and us that have low-income situations. Every person in The Dalles should have a bed to go to sleep on at night.
Please give one specific suggestion you have for helping The Dalles businesses and residents recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
More testing availability for our community at low to no cost. Without proper testing, we cannot be sure of what our county’s risk level is. Wear masks while indoors and in a public space, wash our hands often, and maintain a safe distance between others when outdoors.
Please describe one concrete goal you intend to achieve by the end of your term, if you are elected.
To provide better infrastructure in the way of housing and road development in The Dalles. Everyone should have a house and a paved road.
John Grant IV
John A. Grant IV. I am a United States Navy Veteran. I grew up in the Columbia Gorge. I am a Colville Tribe member. I’m married to my amazing wife and have two young boys.
How does your previous experience help qualify you for this position?
A list of jobs and positions that I have held:
Vice Chairman Wasco Co. GOP, D21 school district budget committee, Board of Directors for The Dalles Chamber of Commerce
12 years of retail/wholesale management
Tell us why you are running for this office and list your top three concerns.
I have the leadership experience and have continued to be effective doing so. I want to bring my skills and experience to the city and continue to build our community.
My first concern is small business. I have worked with small business owners in the Gorge for the last nine years. Small business owners are the backbone of our country and I want enable their growth and prosperity. My second concern is personal freedoms. My third concern is economic growth.
How should the City of The Dalles respond to the lack of affordable housing, considering the recent urban growth boundary limitations announced by the Columbia River Gorge Commission?
I would like to see affordable housing spread throughout The Dalles area. I think the Gorge Commission is unnecessary with multiple federal and state agencies that are capable of handling issues of expansion.
Please give one specific suggestion you have for helping The Dalles businesses and residents recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Continuing strong communication with the citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic is going to be extremely important going forward for recovery.
Please describe one concrete goal you intend to achieve by the end of your term, if you are elected.
I would like to see our community come together and I think that’s going to come from a leadership group that is willing to work together to move forward.
