SALEM — Five CalOES strike teams are headed to Oregon to provide additional capacity as the state deals with extreme fire danger and forecasted lightning.

The strike teams are able to mobilize to Oregon after the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) made the request Aug. 14 through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) and the Oregon Department of Emergency Management. The strike teams will be pre-positioned in the Willamette Valley to be available to support existing wildfires or any new fire starts that break out.