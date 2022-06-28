The Hideaway in Dallesport celebrates its first year under new management on July 2 with a live performance by The Rock Doctors and a host of activities.
It hasn’t been an easy first year, but operator Jake Strain, a long-time business owner in Dallesport, has so far accomplished his primary goal in purchasing the lease: “He wanted to keep this place going in the community,” said his mom, Betsy Keith, now a frequent customer at The Hideaway. Keith said her son was friends with the holders of the previous lease, and felt the community needed a place to gather, especially with the closure of similar nearby venues.
“We are family friendly, with music and things to do,” explained Manager Mickey Savourin. “It’s good for the community. There’s nothing else over here.”
Monthly live music, karaoke and pool nights are among offerings at the bar and grill.
The Hideaway currently offers a full lunch and dinner menu, in addition to a full bar and plenty of activities, said Savourin. They recently began offering sack lunches as well. Four employees keep things running smoothly.
Homemade pizza has been a popular recent addition, Savourin added. “We offer fresh, homemade pizza,” she said. “We toss our own dough.”
The Hideaway had a rough start, but the community was very supportive, Keith said. Although COVID restrictions were relaxing at the time, just as Strain purchased the lease last spring, The Dalles Bridge closed to weekend traffic, she explained. “We get a lot of people from The Dalles, that was a struggle,” she said, although the closure also created a greater local need because getting from Dallesport to The Dalles required an extensive detour to bridges in Biggs or Hood River.
In addition, it took months to obtain a liquor license for the bar. “This will be our first full summer with a bar,” Savourin said.
But The Hideaway management and staff wasn’t in it alone.
“This whole community helped him get through this. Everybody wanted this to go,” Keith said.
For now, Savourin’s hope for the future is pretty simple. “Stay open,” she said.
About
Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
