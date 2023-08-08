THE DALLES — The Dalles Area Chamber, in collaboration with the City of The Dalles and The Dalles Public Works, has announced new initiatives aimed at improving the experience for cruise ship passengers on our Hop-On, Hop-Off Tours. This joint venture aims to improve accessibility, ease of travel, and overall visitor experience.
Public Works is spearheading an operation to remove curbing and establish dedicated bus access along Second Street, directly in front of the chamber. This will facilitate a smooth pull-off and drop-off for passengers visiting the historic Original County Courthouse or The Dalles Visitor Information Center.
