As of July 10, campfires are prohibited across both the Mt. Hood National Forest and Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area due to hot and dry conditions.
All campfires, charcoal or briquette fires, pellet fires or any other open fires are prohibited under a Forest Order, including in developed campgrounds. Portable cooking stoves, lanterns and heating devices using liquefied or bottled fuel, such as propane, are still allowed as they can be instantly switched off. Additionally, target shooting is temporarily prohibited because of the risk of wildfire.
Over the last two weeks, fire danger indices have risen quickly, following rain and cooler temperatures in mid-June. Fire personnel anticipate drought and the potential for fires will continue to remain high or increase through September. With the current dry and warm long-range forecast, any wildfire start poses a greater threat to firefighter safety, public safety and personal property.
“With a dry summer ahead, we want to limit the unnecessary risk caused by abandoned or escaped campfires to our local communities and Forest visitors,” said Dirk Shupe, fire management staff officer for the Mt. Hood National Forest. “We’re grateful for the vast majority of folks who take fire safety seriously and help us protect our public lands.”
Fireworks and other explosive devices are always prohibited at national forests.
