As of July 10, campfires are prohibited across both the Mt. Hood National Forest and Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area due to hot and dry conditions.

All campfires, charcoal or briquette fires, pellet fires or any other open fires are prohibited under a Forest Order, including in developed campgrounds. Portable cooking stoves, lanterns and heating devices using liquefied or bottled fuel, such as propane, are still allowed as they can be instantly switched off. Additionally, target shooting is temporarily prohibited because of the risk of wildfire.