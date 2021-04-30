Klickitat County is establishing a ban on outdoor burning for Klickitat County Burn Ban Zone Two, county emergency management officials said in an April 30 announcement. The ban will be in effect starting May 15 through Sept. 30, 2021.
The county will not be issuing burn permits except for authorized agricultural burning, the announcement said. Residential barbecues will be allowed. Fire Protection Districts are exempt from the ban for the purposes of live fire training activities at the discretion of the fire chief.
Per the announcement, Zone Two is defined as lands between the Klickitat County Fire District #7 eastern boundary to the western boundaries of Klickitat County Fire Districts #4, 12 and 15, then north on the Klickitat River to the northern county line. The zone includes, but is not limited to, Klickitat County Fire Districts #4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 14 and 15. The ban does not extend to the jurisdictions of the Yakama Indian Nation and the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, the announcement said.
County officials are asking members of the public to check with the appropriate authorities concerning burning restrictions within the corporate limits of any city or town.
County officials previously announced a ban on outdoor burning in Zone One. That ban went into effect May 1 and is expected to stay in place through Sept. 30.
In 2018 Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management (KCDEM) in cooperation with the Klickitat County Interagency Fire Association (KCIFA) created new County Burn Ban Zone designations for establishing County outdoor burn bans. This consists of three zones across the county, starting in the east with Zone One, then Zone Two covering the central area, and Zone Three covering the west end of the county. For clarity the zone boundaries follow fire district boundaries as much as possible. Maps detailing the zone boundaries have been created and are available to view and download on the Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management webpage.
